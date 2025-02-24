Skoda Kodiaq SUV to launch soon: Key changes expected

Skoda is all set to launch the second generation Kodiaq SUV in India soon. The carmaker is expected to drive in its most expensive offering in the next few weeks after showcasing the SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held last month. The new Skoda Kodiaq 2025 price is expected to be announced in April and will sit as the most premium model in Skoda's lineup in India. The Czech auto giant currently offers two SUVs - the Kylaq and Kushaq . It also offers the Slavia as the only compact sedan.

Skoda is expected to launch the new Kodiaq in two trims. The carmaker will offer the SUV in Laurin & Klement as well as Sportline variants. Once launched, the Kodiaq 2025 SUV will rival with models like the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian among others.

Skoda Kodiaq launch: Key exterior, interior updates

Some of the major updates to the new generation Kodiaq SUV is limited to its exterior and interior styling as well as the features on offer. The SUV showcases Skoda's Modern Solid design philosophy with a sharper and more commanding road presence. It gets a bold butterfly grille, sleeker headlight units and redesigned taillights which will come with a connected light strip across the tailgate. The Kodiaq also sits on a newly designed set of alloy wheels measuring from from 17 inches to 20 inches.

In terms of size, the new Kodiaq is slightly smaller compared to the outgoing version. While the length of the SUV has grown by 61 mm to 4,758 mm, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. The increased length has helped Skoda create more cabin space and increased boot capacity in the new Kodiaq. However, the width and height of the Kodiaq have been reduced. It now stands 1,864 mm wide and 1,659 mm tall.

Skoda Kodiaq launch: Key feature updates

The new Kodiaq will also come with several updated features. It will offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with features like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

The SUV will also get a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard which will be compatible with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a heads-up display. Skoda will also offer its new Smart Dial setup with three rotary knobs, placed below the infotainment screen, offering intuitive control over various functions.

Some of the other key features included in the new Kodiaq are a 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating and cooling, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and multiple USB Type-C ports.

Skoda Kodiaq launch: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, the new Kodiaq will see no change. Skoda will continue to offer the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 188 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

