Kia Syros: Design, engine, performance, features and everything else we know yet

The Kia Syros is set to make its debut in the Indian markets on December 19. In the run-up to the launch, the manufacturer has been posting teasers of the Syros. We've compiled a list of all the things we know about the upcoming SUV. Take a look:

The Kia Syros is set to launch soon, it will get modern features such as a panoramic sunroof and seat ventilation. It will be positioned between the K

1 Design Although everything about the Kia Syros has been kept under a veil, we can speculate a lot on the basis of the previous teasers that the manufacturer has published on its social media handles. These teasers are supposed to build up hype by revealing subtle details about the upcoming car. From what has been revealed to us, it has been confirmed that Syros will not get a connected taillights treatment like the Seltos and Sonet sport. In terms of shape, the Syros will come with a square-ish design, chunky body cladding and a rugged look all around the vehicle. The SUV will also get L-shaped LED projector headlamps, LED taillights mounted around the rear windshield in an L-shape as well and a shark fin antenna on top.

2 Engine and performance The Kia Syros will make use of the same engines as present in the Kia Sonet. These include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque output and a 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned for 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options for these engines will include a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is also likely that a 6-speed iMT gearbox will also be offered.

3 Features Features that will be offered on the upcoming SUV include automatic climate control, a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The infotainment system will get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There is a possibility that Syros might also get an Advanced Driver Assistance System and connected car technology.

4 Rivals The manufacturer has planned to position its upcoming offering between the Sonet and the Seltos. The Syros subsequently will contend in the compact SUV segment and rival other sub-4 metre SUVs in the industry like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Skoda Kylaq.

