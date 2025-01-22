King of EV SUVs: The Porsche Macan Electric is here!

Porsche has just launched its Macan electric starting at ₹1.21 crore (ex-showroom) in India
The electric SUV is 4,784 mm long, 1,622 mm high and 2,152 mm wide
The Macan EV gets either 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels offered in a dual-tone option as well
On the inside the refreshed SUV can be loaded with up to three screens including an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger
The Porsche Macan EV gets a sloping roof design making it look coupe-ish.
Stylish LEDs light the rear as well as the front lamps. A fair bit of design inspiration is taken from the Taycan which is evident
The headlamps have been shifted lower onto the bumper and the older headlamp unit now houses the DRLs instead
There are three variants being offered namely the- Macan, Macan 4S and the Macan Turbo Electric
The battery pack on offer gets 100 kW capacity and it offers a maximum driving range of 631 km