King of EV SUVs: The Porsche Macan Electric is here!

Published Jan 22, 2025

Porsche has just launched its Macan electric starting at 1.21 crore (ex-showroom) in India

The electric SUV is 4,784 mm long, 1,622 mm high and 2,152 mm wide

The Macan EV gets either 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels offered in a dual-tone option as well

On the inside the refreshed SUV can be loaded with up to three screens including an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger

The Porsche Macan EV gets a sloping roof design making it look coupe-ish.

Stylish LEDs light the rear as well as the front lamps. A fair bit of design inspiration is taken from the Taycan which is evident

The headlamps have been shifted lower onto the bumper and the older headlamp unit now houses the DRLs instead

There are three variants being offered namely the- Macan, Macan 4S and the Macan Turbo Electric 

The battery pack on offer gets 100 kW capacity and it offers a maximum driving range of 631 km
