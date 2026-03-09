SAIC patents Baojun Yunhai SUV in India; could arrive as MG’s next PHEV

SAIC Motor has patented a new SUV in India that is sold overseas as the Baojun Yunhai. The model is available globally in both pure-electric and plug-in hybrid forms, and the version patented in India appears to be the PHEV variant. If launched, it could become JSW MG’s second plug-in hybrid offering in the country with a five-seat layout.

The development comes as JSW MG continues to expand its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) portfolio in India. The company recently found strong success with the MG Windsor EV, which has emerged as one of the country’s best-selling electric cars. Adding a plug-in hybrid SUV could further broaden the brand’s electrified lineup.

Images from the patent filing suggest the SUV is the Baojun Yunhai, a model developed under the SAIC‑GM‑Wuling joint venture. The SUV is currently sold in China and is expected to be introduced in multiple global markets under different brands. India could see the model rebadged under the JSW MG brand, although JSW MG Motor India has not officially confirmed any such plans yet.

Global design language

The Yunhai adopts a modern design language intended for international markets. Up front, it features triangular LED headlights with a triple-bar LED DRL signature, a look that loosely resembles lighting elements seen on some Porsche models. A slightly sloping bonnet flows into a sporty front bumper with gloss-black detailing.

At the rear, the SUV gets connected LED tail lamps and a prominent roof spoiler. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a five-element design.

In terms of size, the Yunhai measures 4,590 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,608 mm in height, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, placing it in the midsize SUV space.

Interior layout

Inside, the cabin follows a minimalist design with light-coloured trims aimed at creating an airy feel. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The layout, along with the two-spoke steering wheel, appears similar to the one seen in the MG Windsor EV sold in India.

The centre console also houses two wireless charging pads, highlighting the model’s tech-focused interior approach.

PHEV and EV powertrain options

Globally, the Yunhai is offered with both plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.

The PHEV version combines a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 105 bhp with a 201 bhp electric motor. It is available with two battery pack options:

9.5 kWh battery – up to 60 km EV-only range (CLTC)

20.5 kWh battery – up to 140 km EV-only range (CLTC)

The pure EV version uses the same 201 bhp electric motor but with larger battery packs of 56.7 kWh or 69.2 kWh, offering a CLTC-claimed range between 500 km and 600 km.

In China, the plug-in hybrid versions are priced lower than the EV variants due to the smaller battery packs. If introduced in India under the JSW MG brand, a similar strategy could help position the SUV as an accessible electrified option in the midsize segment.

For now, the patent filing only indicates potential interest, and JSW MG Motor India has yet to confirm whether the model will officially enter the Indian market.

