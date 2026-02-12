MG Majestor unveiled in India, pre-bookings open at 41,000

Chinese-owned British automaker MG has unveiled its new SUV, the Majestor, in India. The Majestor has been positioned above the current flagship product from the company, which is the Gloster , making the former the new flagship product. The MG portfolio now consists of five ICE-powered SUVs, including Hector, Hector Plus , Astor, Gloster, and Majestor. The bookings open today at ₹41,000 on MG's website.

MG Majestor: Engine Specs

The MG Majestor is powered by the same engines as the Gloster, which is the 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 215 bhp and 478 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine sends its power to all four wheels, making it an all-wheel drive car.

Additionally, the MG Majestor gets an adaptive 2H-4H system. It also gets different terrain modes, including normal, sand, rock, mud and snow. Not only that, but it gets a segment-first triple differential lock. The Majestor gets a water wading capacity of 810mm.

MG Majestor: Exterior

The exterior of the MG Majestor features a split headlight design with Dragon eye LED DRLs and Tri beam stacked LED headlamps on the lower part of the front bumper. Additionally, the SUV feels imposing owing to its size, upright stance, boxy proportions and big wheel arches, giving it a more traditional SUV-like feel. In addition to that, chunky bumpers, a mosaic matrix grille, sculpted hood and a skid plate add to its rugged SUV appearance.

Moreover, it gets a chrome-finished side step, roof rails, black cladding on the wheel arches and big 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets ‘Morris Garage’ and ‘Majestor’ badging on the tailgate along with connected LED taillamps.

MG Majestor: Interior and Features

The MG Majestor is a three-row SUV. It gets smoked ebony interiors, leather upholstery and multi-mode massage seats with eight patterns, among others. It will get a six-and seven-seat configuration.

Notably, the new D-size SUV from MG gets a dual display for the instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment, ventilated seats in the first and second row, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Galaxy view panoramic sunroof, JBL studio 12-speaker system, 64-colour ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, 12-way powered driver seat with memory function, multi-purpose 220V power outlet, dual wireless chargers, kick-gesture powered tailgate, and more. MG has partnered with Reliance Jio to elevate the connected car experience.

Interestingly, it gets two new experiential modes: a valet mode and a quiet mode. The latter selectively mutes speakers for passenger comfort, while the former secures personal data and provides a detailed trip summary once the vehicle is returned. The i-SMART Majestor also gets a Bluetooth key.

Not only that, but it gets 343L of boot space with the third row up, expanding to 1,350L of boot space with the third row folded. In addition to that, it gets a kick gesture-powered tailgate for increased convenience.

MG Majestory: Safety

The Majestor gets a high-tensile ladder-frame chassis, made for rigidity and impact protection. Additionally, it gets Level 2 ADAS features, including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, hill-hold assist, six airbags, 360-degree camera, hill descent control and intelligent headlamp control, among others.

