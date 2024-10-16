Royal Enfield electric bike to make global debut on Nov 4

Royal Enfield has announced that it will be unveiling its first electric motorcycle on November 4. Notably, EICMA will be starting just a day or two after the unveil. So, it can be expected that Royal Enfield will showcase the new electric motorcycle at EICMA. As of now, no details about the motorcycle are known.

However, there is also a possibility that the brand might just end up showcasing the motorcycle as a platform just like they did with the Testbed last year and the production vehicle is unveiled at a later stage.

The teaser image that the brand has shared a motorcycle that looks quite similar to the motorcycle whose patent was filed. It takes design inspiration from the Classic range. However, the tail section has a bobber-like design with no rear seat.

