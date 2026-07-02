Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Revolt Rvx Electric Motorcycle Launched; Promises 160 Km Range And 90 Kmph Top Speed

Revolt RVX electric motorcycle launched, priced at 1.24 lakh

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 02 Jul 2026, 13:25 pm
Follow us on:

Revolt RVX electric bike comes promising up to 160 km range on a single charge.

Revolt RVX electric bike comes promising up to 160 km range on a single charge.
Revolt Motors RVX
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Revolt Motors has launched its new offering, Revolt RVX, in India, at an introductory price tag of 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is reduced to 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom) after the subsidy is applied. In Delhi, the electric bike comes priced at 95,000 (ex-showroom), with the subsidy under the Delhi EV Policy applied. If someone scraps their old ICE bike, the RVX can be purchased at 85,000 (ex-showroom) in Delhi. Bookings for the electric bike are already open, and deliveries are slated to commence from the end of July 2026.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

TVS iQube ₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor ₹ 1.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450X ₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Hero XPulse 200 4V ₹ 1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450S ₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC ₹ 91,952 - 95,315
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility

The new electric motorcycle has joined the Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer's lineup, which includes models like RV1, RV1+, RV BlazeX, RV400 BRZ, and RV400. The RV BlazeX is a commuter bike, while the RV400 is a performance-oriented model.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹1.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RVX
₹1.24 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RV1
₹99,999
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RV400
₹1.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer
₹1.48 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
₹1.30 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Available in three colour options: Electric Blue, Pearl Black, and Eclipse White, the all-new Revolt RVX claims to come with a design that has been inspired by a shark's body. It comes with an instant boost mode, hill hold control, walk assist, reverse mode, carbon fibre panels, long seat, connected technology, etc. It offers a 14-degree incline gradability, which is reduced to 11 degrees with a pillion rider. The electric bike comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a sound box with four distinct sounds, and LED lighting at the front and back.

Revolt RVX: Specifications in a nutshell
Battery3.24 kWh portable
RangeUp to 160 km
Top speed90 kmph
Standard charging (0%-80%)3.30 hours
Fast charging (0%-80%)80 minutes
SuspensionUSD fork (Front), Monoshock (Rear)
BrakeDiscs (Front and rear)

For suspension duty, the Revolt RVX uses USD front fork and monoshock absorber at the back. Powering the RVX is a 3.24 kWh portable battery pack, which promises up to 160 km range on a single charge. The bike can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The battery can be charged 0-80% in 3.30 hours using a standard charger, while it takes 80 minutes to top up 0-80% using a fast charger.

The Revolt RVX comes with a standard warranty of three years or 40,000 km, whichever comes earlier. On the other hand, Revolt is offering an extended warranty for the bike, which is for eight years or 80,000 km, whichever comes earlier.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2026, 13:25 pm IST
TAGS: Revolt Motors electric bike electric motorcycle Revolt RVX
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Revolt Motors RVX
at ₹1,709/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score