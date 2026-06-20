Avore Electric teases its next-gen mid-size electric motorcycle

Indian electric automaker Avore Electric has unveiled a teaser of its upcoming electric motorcycle, offering the first look at its product. The teaser gives a glimpse into the company’s vision of blending advanced technology, engineering and design.

Avore Electric has teased its upcoming electric motorcycle, showcasing sharp styling, advanced technology and intelligent engineering. Built on an indigenous platform, the bike embodies the brand’s ‘Intelligence Beyond Motion’ philosophy

Avore Electric: Upcoming Electric Bike Teased

The teaser video highlights a number of unique design elements that show the motorcycle’s personality. Visually, the motorcycle features angularly sculpted body panels, an exclusive signature headlamp design, dual-tone paint scheme and finely crafted components. The motorcycle also sports performance-oriented styling cues that hint towards its energetic prowess while sticking to the contemporary and refined aesthetics.

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Additionally, these design elements hint at Avore Electric’s goals in the growing mid-size motorcycle segment. The teaser of the electric bike showcases it from different angles. Not only that, the teaser showcases its features, which include a coloured TFT screen which displays all information related to the electric motorcycle. The electric bike not only teases the bike, but also represents intelligent functionality paired with purposeful engineering

Avore Electric claims that every aspect of the teaser is a reflection of its ‘Coded From Within’ philosophy, which focuses on integrating technology into every facet of the vehicle. Instead of viewing technology as an add-on feature, the company aims to embed intelligence into the core architecture of the motorcycle.

The electric motorcycle is based on Avore Electric’s native technology platform and is the fruit of years of in-house research, development and engineering. Moreover, the teaser reveals the full silhouette of the electric motorcycle for the first time. Additionally, the stance of the bike suggests that it has been built for performance while combining innovation and technology.

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Avore Electric: Brand philosophy

Furthermore, the product has been developed around Avore Electric's brand philosophy of ‘Intelligence Beyond Motion’. The upcoming motorcycle has been engineered from the ground up with an emphasis on intelligent systems, precision manufacturing and rider integration. The company positions the new model as a technologically advanced mobility solution designed to enhance both performance and user experience.

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