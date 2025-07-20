Honda Shine 100 to get an all-electric iteration, patents reveal

Honda seems to be working on an affordable electric bike, which is based on the Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has filed a patent application for the electric motorcycle, which has revealed the upcoming EV's design and technology plans. As it appears, the OEM is planning to bring an ultra-inexpensive electric motorcycle to the market that would help the brand tap a segment which has so far been dominated by models with higher price tags.

Honda is working on an all-electric motorcycle that is based on the Shine, and its patent application reveals removable battery packs like the Honda Activa e:.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been dominated by electric scooters so far. Be it the startups like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, or the legacy players such as TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, via its Vida, have launched their respective electric scooters in the market. Lately, the companies have been focusing on bringing electric motorcycles into the segment as well, but the legacy players are yet to tap that segment.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda Shine 100 98.98 cc 98.98 cc 55 kmpl 55 kmpl ₹66,900 Compare View Offers Hero HF Deluxe 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹59,998 Compare View Offers Hero HF 100 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹60,118 Compare View Offers Hero Splendor Plus 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹77,176 Compare View Offers Bajaj Platina 100 102 cc 102 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹68,890 Compare View Offers Bajaj CT110 115.45 cc 115.45 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹70,176 Compare View Offers

The patent image published by Electrek reveals quite a few key details about the upcoming electric motorcycle's design and technologies. If Honda launches the Shine-based electric bike, it would become the first such brand in this space.

Honda Shine electric motorcycle: What the patent reveals?

The patent application filed by Hona reveals that it is working on an electric motorcycle that is built around the low-cost chassis of the Shine 100. Building a new EV without investing in a completely new design and chassis, but opting for the successful Shine 100 that sold more than 300,000 units in India in 2023 alone, allows Honda to save on time and money, two of the most precious resources in the industry. A brand new chassis development would take a lot of time and money, but using an already existing frame and modifying it slightly to be an EV is a relatively cheaper affair.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has replaced the petrol engine with an electric motor, as the patent reveals. However, the main frame of the motorcycle remains largely unchanged. The electric motor is positioned at the same place where the Shine 100's engine used to be, attached using the existing mounts.

Honda Shine electric motorcycle gets two small removable battery packs, placed on either side of the mid-section of the tubular chassis. (Image: Electrek)

One of the notable design elements revealed by the patent images is swappable battery packs, just like the Honda Activa e:. It gets two small removable battery packs, placed on either side of the mid-section of the tubular chassis, tilted forward in a manner that resembles the engine layout of the Shine 100. There is a small space between the two battery packs that looks like a passageway for airflow to cool down the batteries. Also, the ECU is located right behind them. The patent application also reveals that each of these batteries weighs 10.2 kg.

Honda Shine electric motorcycle: Expected launch

Honda has already entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market with its electric scooter. Now, the Shine electric motorcycle could be the next big step for the OEM. While Honda has not revealed anything officially, it could launch sometime next year, considering the fact that the electric motorcycle will not need to be built from scratch, and a slight modification of the existing Shine 100 platform could do the job for the brand.

Also, Honda already has a battery swapping network in place and growing to support the Activa e: electric scooter. Expect the same battery swapping network to aid in the growth of the Shine electric motorcycle once launched.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: