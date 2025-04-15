Revolt Motors forays in Nepal, inaugurates first dealership in Kathmandu

Revolt Motors has announced that they are entering Nepal. The brand has opened its first dealership in Kathmandu in partnership with MV Dugar Group. Revolt will sell its full portfolio which consists of RV400 , RV400 BRZ , RV1 , RV1+ and RV BlazeX .

Following the launch of the Kathmandu dealership, the brand plans to open 12 additional showrooms in key cities including Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Butwal, and Dhangadhi in the coming months. Every dealership will feature specialized service facilities, skilled electric vehicle technicians, and availability of authentic accessories and merchandise as well.

“This marks a significant milestone in Revolt Motors global journey as it brings its full range of cutting-edge electric motorcycles to the Nepalese market. The launch event drew participation from major media houses, local influencers, and prospective customers who had the opportunity to interact with the leadership team, explore the motorcycles, and experience live test rides." Said Ms Anjali Rattan Nashier, Chairperson Rattan India Enterprises Limited .

