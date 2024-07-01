How to ensure your car is monsoon ready: Five amazing hacks

To keep your car in top condition during the monsoon, follow these essential maintenance tips. The rain also reduces visibility and road grip, increasing the risk of accidents. But fear not! By making some adjustments to your driving habits and following these safety tips, you can navigate the monsoon season safely and ensure your car stays in top shape.

The monsoon brings welcome relief from India's scorching summer. However, the cool down comes with its own set of problems - waterlogging and traffic congestion become a daily struggle. While the heavy rains replenish water reserves, they can also lead to floods and pose a threat to your car.

The monsoon season brings heavy rain and potential hazards for your vehicle. Preventative maintenance is key to avoiding rust and other damage caused

1 Keeping your lights bright Headlights, fog lights and taillights take a beating year-round. Regularly inspect the light casings for cracks or holes that could let in water and moisture, making them foggy. A mechanic can easily fix any problems to keep your lights shining bright. Don't forget to check that all your lights are working properly, especially during the monsoon season with lower visibility. This includes both high and low beams on your headlights, as well as your hazard lights. Well-functioning lights are crucial for seeing and being seen on the road during challenging weather conditions.

2 Don't let rubber seals leak Maintaining the integrity of your car's rubber seals is essential to ensure optimal cabin protection from the elements, particularly during monsoon season. These seals, located around the doors, sunroof, and windshield, act as a silent barrier against water ingress. However, constant exposure to weather and environmental factors can cause them to deteriorate over time, potentially leading to leaks. To ensure the continued effectiveness of these crucial components, a simple yet thorough cleaning routine is recommended. Utilise a microfiber cloth dampened with a solution of mild car wash soap and water. Gently wipe down the rubber seals, removing any accumulated dirt and debris that could contribute to premature wear. Following the cleaning process, thoroughly rinse the seals with clean water to eliminate any residual soap film. Soap residue can act as a drying agent, accelerating the degradation of the rubber. Finally, once the seals are completely dry, apply a silicone-based protectant specifically designed for automotive applications. This treatment helps maintain the suppleness of the rubber and creates a hydrophobic barrier, further enhancing the water-repellent properties of the seals and promoting a dry and comfortable cabin environment throughout the monsoon season.

3 Keep your brakes in top shape Maintaining optimal brake performance is crucial during the monsoon season's stop-and-go traffic and wet roads. The increased friction from constant braking generates significant heat, accelerating wear on brake components. Regularly checking brake fluid, which transmits pressure for braking and can become contaminated by monsoon moisture, is essential. Additionally, brake pads, which directly contact the wheels to slow down, can absorb water, slightly delaying response time. To compensate for these factors, maintaining a safe following distance from the car ahead is vital during monsoon downpours, allowing extra time for braking even if the pads have absorbed some moisture.

4 Don't let subpar wipers ruin your view Monsoon season is a double whammy for windshield wipers. Harsh summer sun can bake and harden the rubber blades, leading to streaks and a compromised view. Replacing worn wipers is far more affordable than repairing a scratched windshield from ineffective cleaning. A good rule of thumb is to swap them out annually. Beyond the blades themselves, don't forget the washer system. Clogged nozzles from dust and grime can render them useless. Make sure to regularly inspect and clean them. Additionally, keep your washer fluid reservoir topped up. Relying solely on rain for cleaning can create unwanted friction on the windshield, further reducing visibility. By maintaining both wipers and washer fluid, you'll ensure a clear view throughout the monsoon season.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹6 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Shielding your car's underbelly Monsoon season isn't just hard on drivers, it's tough on your car too. The underbody, exposed to water, road debris, and even unexpected dips in the road, is particularly vulnerable to rust and damage. Here's where undercoating comes in. This protective layer acts as a shield against moisture, significantly reducing rust formation, a major concern during the monsoon. It also creates a tough barrier against anything the road throws at it, from dirt and dust to scrapes from potholes, extending the life of your car's undercarriage components. And because a good undercoating should be formulated to handle both scorching summers and cold winters, you can be sure it will provide year-round protection for your vehicle's underbelly.

First Published Date: