Revolt RV400 electric motorcycles get a price drop

Revolt has dropped the prices of the RV400 and RV400 BRZ in the Indian market.
Both models now get a price drop of ₹5,000
Revolt RV400 BRZ now retails for ₹1.43 lakh ex-showroom
The RV400 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Revolt Motors is offering a flat discount of ₹10,000 on both models.
Customers can also avail of an extra ₹5,000 by trading in their old bikes as part of a special exchange program.
The bikes come equipped with a 3.24 kWh battery pack
The claimed range is of 150 km on a single charge in Eco mode, which drops to 100 km in Normal mode and 80 km in Sport mode.
Power comes from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor