Revolt RV400 electric motorcycles get a price drop

Published May 10, 2024

Revolt has dropped the prices of the RV400 and RV400 BRZ in the Indian market.

Both models now get a price drop of 5,000 

Revolt RV400 BRZ now retails for 1.43 lakh ex-showroom

The RV400 is priced at 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

 Revolt Motors is offering a flat discount of 10,000 on both models.

 Customers can also avail of an extra 5,000 by trading in their old bikes as part of a special exchange program.

 The bikes come equipped with a 3.24 kWh battery pack

The claimed range is of 150 km on a single charge in Eco mode, which drops to 100 km in Normal mode and 80 km in Sport mode. 

Power comes from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor
