New Year 2025 resolution: Improve your motorcycle riding skills. Five key tips

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2024, 10:43 AM
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
Whether you're a newbie or a pro, you can always get better with your motorcycle riding skills by following some easy yet useful tips.

Many of us love motorcycling. Be it riding the beloved machine for regular commuting or hitting highways for long rides, motorcycling is fun for many. Becoming a better motorcycle rider is about continually honing one's skills. Sometimes, these skills are obvious, and other times they are not.

If you are an avid motorcycle rider and planning to improve your riding skills in the new year, here are some easy yet useful tips to follow.

1 Wear helmet

In India, many motorcycle riders wear helmets just to save themselves from being penalised by the traffic police as not wearing a helmet is a punishable offence as per the Motor Vehicle Act. But, it must be remembered that wearing a helmet is required to save the rider from being critically injured in case of a crash. Understanding the value of one's life and the importance of the helmet in rider safety is necessary to realise why we should wear helmets whenever we are riding a motorcycle. In the New Year, let's take a pledge to always ride a motorcycle wearing a helmet.

2 Follow basic safety protocols

Carrying out a few basic safety checks before riding the motorcycle is essential. These include checking the lights, brake lights, indicators, brakes etc. What's equally important is following the basic safety protocols like using turn indicators properly, using the high beams judiciously, avoiding last-moment braking, obeying traffic signals etc. Following these safety protocols not only improves the rider's safety but also enhances the safety of fellow drivers, riders, cyclists as well as pedestrians.

3 Obey traffic rule

Signal breaking and speeding are two of the common traffic rule violations by motorcycle riders across India alongside not wearing a helmet. Such moves pose a threat to the safety of the motorcycle rider himself or herself as well as other fellow drivers, riders, cyclists and pedestrians. Always follow the traffic rule if you want to be a better motorcycle rider in the New Year 2025.

4 Wear protective gears

Wearing protective riding gear is still a less practised habit among motorcyclists in India. In fact, wearing riding jackets, elbow guards, riding gloves, riding boots. knee guards often draw the attention of people and even police personnel for respectively high-speed riding. This requires a change in the mindset of people via increased awareness about riding safety. At the same time, motorcycle riders should wear these protective riding gear.

5 Leave space while following vehicles

Tailgating is not dangerous to just car drivers but for motorcyclists as well. It is a habit that could result in fatal accidents on the road, in case the vehicle ahead applies brake suddenly. Hence, always leave enough space in front of you when following another vehicle. This will allow you more time to respond in case the vehicle ahead of you slams on its brakes or blocks your vision in front of you.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2024, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: motorcycle riding tips

