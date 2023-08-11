Remember Fiat? Now there is an ‘affordable’ Panda EV being worked on

The battle for dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) space may be fought as much on the factor of per-charge range as it would be on affordability. Scale is extremely important to mass-market players and Stellantis group has taken note. In the works then is the Fiat Panda EV that could eventually hit select European markets at a price point of around 25,000 euros or approximately ₹23 lakh.

The most-affordable EV in Europe currently is the Dacia Spring EV which is priced at 17,300 euros or around ₹15 lakh. Dacia is owned by French auto giant Renault. But Fiat Panda EV could be gunning for the traction gained by Spring EV and reports suggest that it will eventually sit below Fiat's own 500e which is priced at 25,450 euros ( ₹24 lakh).

Affordability is crucial for Stellantis which owns Fiat, among other brands. “There is a real need for more affordable EVs," Fiat CEO Oliver Francois was quoted as saying in various European media reports. And it makes sense to look at the final price sticker, especially because the European EV scene is also being peppered by models offered by various Chinese brands.

Cross-sharing for electric supremacy

Stellantis also owns Citroen brand which already offers all-electric models in various markets. Citroen is looking at introducing the e-C3 in Europe and even though this isn't the eC3 that is currently on sale in India, it could provide a firm base for a more solid EV offensive.

For Fiat, it is about cross sharing of various factors between its Panda EV and the Euro-spec e-C3. Reports suggest both EVs could share a common platform, apart from battery and motors.

The battle for a larger share of the global and Europen EV market is well and truly underway with a number of players vying for attention. Tesla dominates the field and Volkswagen is looking to make key inroads too. Up against the Chinese players, Stellantis would want to step out and hit big as well, and this is exactly where an offering like Fiat Panda EV could play a crucial role.

