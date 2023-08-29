The electric compact SUV takes string design cues from Kia EV9 but looks distinctive with some signature styling elements
Kia EV5 shows a stylish compact electric SUV that could be replacement for Kia Sportage
Kia EV5 shares its platform with EV6, which makes us believe that the new electric SUV will come to India in near future
The electric SUV gets 10 different exterior colour options including nine glossy shades
Kia says that despite being a compact SUV, the EV5 will come with sheer elegance inside its cabin with all the advanced features
The cabin gets a large touchscreen infotainment display integrated with the standing all-digital instrument cluster
Apart from that, the cabin looks simple with the overall layout
The SUV's cabin gets adjustable mood lighting option with 64 different colours
What's most interesting about EV5 is that the electric SUV comes identical to the concept version, enhancing its appeal further
The EV gets a BYD-sourced battery pack paired with a single electric motor that churns out 212 bhp power and 310 Nm torque