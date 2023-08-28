HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev5 Compact Electric Suv Debuts In China. Will It Come To India?

Kia EV5 compact electric SUV debuts in China. Will it come to India?

Kia is planning an EV offensive over the next few years and the EV5 is a key part of that strategy. The South Korean automaker has introduced the Kia EV5 production model in China, which comes as an all-electric alternative to the Kia Sportage. The compact electric SUV is slated to launch in China later this year before being introduced to other markets.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 16:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The all-new Kia EV5 compact electric SUV comes as a zero-emission alternative to the Kia Sportage and influenced by EV9.
The all-new Kia EV5 compact electric SUV comes as a zero-emission alternative to the Kia Sportage and influenced by EV9.

Kia EV5 comes as the latest pure electric SUV from the automaker. It comes based on the same E-CMP architecture that is dedicated to electric vehicles and also underpins the Kia EV6. Kia could bring the EV5 to India but not before 2025.

Also Read : Kia Sonet gets electric sunroof in HTK+ variant at 9.76 lakh

Speaking about the design of the EV5, it looks nearly identical to the concept version. Also, the Kia EV5 is heavily influenced by the Kia EV9, the large premium electric vehicle also displayed at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. The production-spec Kia EV5 gets 21-inch futuristic wheels, while the inlets integrated within the sharp-looking LED headlamps have been replaced with projector units. The mirrors of the car have grown in size and the bumpers have received minor tweaks compared to the concept. Overall, the Kia EV5 looks like a smaller sibling of the EV9 flagship. The front fascia of the smaller EV is more aggressive with the ‘Tiger face’ treatment.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9
₹90 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Dimensionally, Kia EV5 measures 4,615 mm in length and has a 2,750 mm wheelbase. This makes the EV similar to the Kia Sportage and 135 mm shorter than the Tesla Model Y.

The China-spec Kia EV5 will come powered by a single electric motor that is capable of churning out 212 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque. Power will be channelled to the front wheels. The SUV will draw energy from a BYD-sourced Blade lithium iron phosphate battery pack. However, the capacity of the battery pack and the range are yet to be disclosed. Kia said that the specifications of the EV5 will vary depending on the region, which means there would be different specifications for the global market-spec model.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 16:25 PM IST
TAGS: Kia EV6 Tesla Kia Kia EV5 Kia EV9 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.