Kia introduces electric sunroof in HTK+ variant at 9.76 lakh

Kia India on Monday announced that it has introduced the electric sunroof feature in the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant of Sonet, priced at 9.76 lakh. As demand for sunroof in cars is going up, the company is looking to offer the premium feature to a wider car-buying audience within a budget. The Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol engine in the unit offers 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 14:06 PM
Kia Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant now gets an electric sunroof.
Besides the new electric sunroof, the Sonet comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with wireless phone projection, four speakers and two tweeters, fully automatic air conditioner and auto headlamps, among others.

The SUV was first launched in the country back in 2020 and has been a success story for the company. Kia has already found over 3.3 lakh customers in the country for the Sonet in the last three years. The OEM recently introduced a three-year free maintenance and five-year warranty coverage along with a zero down payment option for the sub-four-metre vehicle.

Earlier in March, the company updated the Sonet, along with other products from the line-up, to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The models received an updated powertrain and some additional features. The petrol engines of these models are now E20 fuel ready. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre WGT diesel engine on the Sonet also got replaced with the updated 1.5-litre VGT diesel. The updated engine develops 114 bhp of power, a bump of 14 bhp over the older engine.

Another update that was added to the Kia lineup in March includes a standard idle stop/start button. The models also got equipped with Kia Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa, which brings home-to-car connectivity to customers.

In a separate development in July, Kia launched a facelift version of Seltos SUV with price starting from 10.89 lakh and going up to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 14:06 PM IST

