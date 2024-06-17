How to charge your EV properly during heat wave: Key tips
In our day to day lives, we all use various different battery powered devices like laptops, mobile phones etc. Charging these devices is pretty simple. They just need to be plugged in and topped up with 100 per cent charge level. However, the same cannot be done with electric vehicles. The electric vehicles require some basic techniques to be followed to be charged properly.
The EV batteries come highly sensitive to thermal energy or temperatures. Various parts of India are currently facing severe heat wave, which further enhances the need for special attention to the dedicated charging techniques required for electric vehicle batteries. Much of the electric vehicle's life depends on how its battery is being charged. Also, the charging technique determines how far you can go with the EV.
Also Read : This Indian city leads electric car registrations in 2023 beating Delhi & Mumbai
Here are some key techniques to followed while charging the electric vehicle batteries during heat wave.
Overcharging an electric vehicle is a strictly avoidable technique. Just like the laptops and other smart devices should not be left on charge even when the charge level is 100 per cent, the same practice should be followed with electric vehicles as well. While the onboard battery management system automatically cuts off the charging process once the battery's juice reaches 100 per cent, prolonged plugged in period impacts the battery's life adversely.
The EV battery packs are sensitive to thermal energy. Lithium-ion batteries, which power the modern electric vehicles, are sensitive to temperature changes. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can speed up battery degradation, reducing overall capacity and range over time. This is why avoiding charging electric vehicle battery pack under the direct sunlight, especially during such hot summer days is not recommended.
Charging immediately after driving or riding the electric vehicle should be avoided. The lithium-ion battery packs get immensely heated when it provides propulsion power. Also, while being charged, the battery pack gets heated. While the battery packs come with thermal management system, it is better to avoid charging it immediately after driving or riding the vehicle. Doing so helps in the EV's thermal management system to act more efficiently and minimises the downgrade of the battery. Allow the battery of the EV to cool down a bit for about 30 minutes and then start charging it.
It is a common mistake we make with laptops and other smart devices. Charging frequently is more psychological than practical solution. We love to see our devices with 100 per cent battery charge level always. The case remains same with the electric vehicles as well. However, frequent charging is not good for the health of any battery, including electric vehicle batteries as well. Doing so downgrades the battery life significantly in electric vehicles, just like it does in other smart devices.