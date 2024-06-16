HT Auto
This Indian City Leads Electric Car Registrations In 2023 Beating Delhi & Mumbai

This Indian city leads electric car registrations in 2023 beating Delhi & Mumbai

By: HT Auto Desk
16 Jun 2024
EV
EV
Bengaluru led the electric car adoption in 2023 in India, outpacing the cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. Last year, Bengaluru registered 8,690 electric cars, demonstrating a remarkable 121.2 per cent year-on-year growth in the segment, as the city registered 2,479 units of electric cars in 2022, revealed data from Jato Dynamics India.

Last year, a total of 87,927 units of electric cars were registered across India, marking a 143.7 per cent year-on-year growth over 2022, claimed the automotive business intelligence firm. Delhi was in second position in terms of the total number of electric car registrations in 2023, with 8,211 units recorded. Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune were at the third, fourth and fifth positions with 6,408 units, 5,425 units and 3,991 units respectively.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Watch: The surprising history of Electric Vehicles | All Things EV | HT Auto

In 2022, Mumbai was in the leading position with the highest number of electric registered in the city. A total of 4,745 units of electric cars were registered in the city in 2022. Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were the other cities in the top five positions with 3,748 units, 2914 units, 2,479 units and 2,225 units registered, respectively.

In 2020 and 2021, Delhi and Mumbai were in the top spots, with 4,42 units and 1,700 units of electric cars registered, respectively. The data shows how the pace of electric car registration in India has increased. The rise of electric car models, improving electric vehicle charging infrastructure, gradual improvement in consumer sentiment towards electric vehicles along with availability of subsidies have further played direct roles in the growth of electric cars in India.

Speaking on this growth of electric car registration in Bengaluru, Ravi G Bhatia, President and Director, Jato Dynamics India, wrote in a social media post that the city's tech-savvy workforce, improved road infrastructure, and robust EV ecosystem; including subsidized electricity for charging and widespread public charging stations have driven this surge.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM IST
