e-Sprinto G1 Family electric scooter to launch in India on October 13, claims 130 km range

e-Sprinto is set to enter the Indian consumer electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its new family electric scooter, the e-Sprinto G1, on October 13, 2026. The upcoming electric scooter will mark the company's expansion beyond its established business-to-business (B2B) operations into the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment.

The company claims that the e-Sprinto G1 can cover a distance of 130 km on a single charge. However, details regarding range certification, battery capacity, motor specifications and charging time are yet to be announced. The manufacturer is expected to reveal the scooter's complete specifications, variants, pricing and availability at the launch.

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e-Sprinto G1: Designed for family use and practicality

The e-Sprinto G1 has been developed with a focus on everyday commuting and family mobility. According to the company, the electric scooter is designed to balance practicality, performance and convenience for Indian customers.

The new model is expected to feature equipment aimed at making daily use easier, although the company has not disclosed the complete feature list yet. The G1 will be positioned for consumers seeking an electric scooter for routine urban commutes and family-related travel so it should be quite practical.

The company is promoting the scooter with the tagline 'G1-Ek Tension Kam', highlighting its focus on making everyday mobility more convenient.

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e-Sprinto G1: Price and availability

The pricing and availability details of the e-Sprinto G1 are yet to be announced. The company is expected to disclose these details alongside the scooter's full specifications at its launch on October 13, 2026.

The claimed range of 130 km will be one of the key specifications to watch when the scooter is officially unveiled. Its final positioning in the market will also depend on its pricing, battery specifications, equipment and charging capabilities.

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