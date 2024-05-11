Top EVs suitable for city use in India priced below 15 lakhs.

Rising awareness on environmental sustainability is aiding to more eco conscious audiences who are looking for greener transportation alternatives. Moreover, electric vehicles make a lot of sense for people who will just be using the vehicle within the city limits. For instance, for their daily commutes to work and doing daily chores. Here are five electric vehicles that should work really well on busy streets of Indian Indian cities and they are all priced under ₹15 lakh.

1 MG Comet EV The MG Comet is available at the starting price of ₹6.99 lakh ex-showroom and it offers a certified range of up to 230 km on a single charge. MG Comet EV has 5 variants — Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive and Exclusive FC. It offers a decent amount of cabin space while having compact dimensions. This means that it is easy to drive, manoeuvre, and park in congested areas. Moreover, it is also feature-loaded as it comes with wireless Android and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, cloud connectivity and a lot more.

2 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tiago has been in the Indian market for quite some time now and it has proved its reliability. It only made sense for Tata Motors to electrify it. The electric hatchback has a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom, has a range of up to 315 kms and in the past few years, it has become quite popular. Tata offers the Tiago EV in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux. There are two battery pack options to choose from.

3 Tata Punch EV The Punch EV is the latest addition to the electric vehicle lineup of Tata Motors. It is the first vehicle from Tata that is built on an electric architecture. The prices for Tata Punch EV start at ₹10.99 lakhs and go up to ₹15.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Tata Punch EV is also offered with two battery pack options with a range of up to 421 km and 315 km on a single charge. The Tata Punch comes with a voice-assisted electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a lot more features. There are multiple driving modes and regen modes on offer as well.

4 Citroen eC3 The Citroen eC3 with a starting price of ₹11.61 lakhs has a range of up to 320 kms in a single charge. It is based on the C3 hatchback but now has an electric drivetrain. The battery capacity of eC3 is 29.2 kW and it should be enough for daily chores and commutes. Citroen eC3 also supports DC fast charging so it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under an hour.

