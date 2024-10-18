HT Auto
Raptee.hv T30 Vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Specs, Features And Powertrain Compared

Raptee.HV T30 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Which one should you buy?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2024, 13:35 PM
The Raptee T30 and Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 are premium electric bikes. The T30 offers a 150 km range and fast charging, while the F77 boasts a 323 km
Ultraviolette_F77_vs_Raptee_HV_T30
Nearly a year and a half after the launch of the F77, Ultraviolette has updated its electric sportsbike with a host of changes. Christened as the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the electric motorcycle has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), limited for the first 1,000 customers. The F77 Mach 2 has a higher variant as well, christened as Recon, which comes priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pre-bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle have already commenced at an amount of Rs. 5,000. Deliveries of the electric motorcycle will begin in May 2024. 
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 continues to adopt the same design as before. Still, there are a few subtle changes. These changes include an aluminium lid on the charging port, a different paint theme for the front forks and rear monoshock as well as new body graphics. The F77 Mach 2 comes in three variants - Stealth, Laser and Airstrike. Each of these variants comes in three colour options. The Stealth has Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Black and Stealth Grey; the Laser has Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow and Plasma Red; the Airstrike is available in Lightning Blue, Stellar White and Supersonic Silver. This means the motorcycle is available in a total of nine new colourways.
On the feature front, the EV comes with 10 levels of regen on the Recon model, while the F77 Mach 2 gets only three levels. There is dynamic stability control which works in tandem with the ABS and regen to ensure better stopping power. The new F77 Mach 2 also gets a three-step traction control which are T1 (Sport/Track), T2 (City/Street) and T3 (Rain/Ice), with the T3 having maximum intervention. Other feature include – hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, display themes, charge limits, on-board navigation etc.
The all-new 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets a 27 kW motor paired with a 7.1 kWh battery pack while the Mach 2 Recon gets a bigger 30 kW motor and a bigger 10.3 kWh unit. The F77 Mach 2 promises a range of 211 km on a single charge, while the F77 Mach 2 Recon offers a range of 323 km on a fully charged battery. Ultraviolette claims the F77 Mach 2 is the fastest electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle does the 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 kmph. It gets a peak torque output of 100 Nm, right from the word go and can pull a payload of up to 15,000 kg.
Both the F77 Mach 2 and the T30 come with a full fairing, closer to a track-style motorbike design aesthetic.
Raptee.HV launched its new T30 electric motorbike recently. The EV manufacturer priced the bike at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). For this price and the features it offers, the T30 competes in the premium electric bike segment. In the segment, it competes with a higher priced motorbike from Ultraviolette, the F77 Mach 2 which starts at an introductory price of 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both of these bikes get a similar, full faired design and feature sharp cuts on the body, making the bikes look more aggressive. Let's compare the Raptee.HV T30 with the F77 Mach 2 by Ultraviolette and see how they fare against each other.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Here are five ICE-powered alternatives to consider

Raptee.HV T30 Vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Hardware

The Raptee HV T30 gets a 37 mm inverted forks for front suspension and a rear mono-shock with pre-load adjustment. On the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the front suspension offered is 41 mm inverted forks with preload adjust and the single mono-shock at the rear also with adjustment options.

Both bikes get 320 mm front discs and 230 mm rear discs with dual-channel ABS systems and are built on a steel trellis-frame chassis.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 review: Is it better than its predecessor?

Raptee.HV T30 Vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Features

Feature wise, the Raptee T30 gets a touchscreen TFT display which displays three riding modes- Comfort, Power and Sprint. The display also supports Bluetooth connectivity, remote locking and unlocking and notification alerts. The remote lock/unlock feature can be operated via the company app on the rider's smartphone or even smartwatch.

On the other hand the Ultraviolette offers 10 levels of regen braking (Recon Variant) and a triple-level traction control system. It also gets three riding modes including Glide, Combat and Ballistic. It also gets features such as park assist, charge limit and vacation mode.

Also Read : Raptee.HV launches its first electric bike at 2.39 lakh. Check details

Raptee.HV T30 Vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Powertrain and charging

The T30 gets a 72V 5.4 kWh battery pack which produces a total of 29.5 bhp and 70 Nm of torque. It boasts a claimed top speed of 135 kmph and offers a 150 km (claimed) real-world range. For charging, the bike gets an onboard charger with a universal port. This means you don't have to carry a charger around, just the cable and you can charge the T30 at public car charging stations. To juice up fully from 20 per cent, the T30 takes a claimed 36 minutes with a public charger and with the supplied cable which you can plug at a household socket, the bike only takes a claimed 1 hour to get fully charged from 20 per cent.

The Ultraviolette on the other hand gets a 323 km (claimed) range with a top speed of 155 kmph (claimed). Ultraviolette says that the battery pack in this motorbike is one of the largest in the country to be offered on a bike at 10.3 kWh. It takes 5 hours to charge the F77 from 20-80 percent with a standard charger and the boost charger gets the job done in just 2.5 hours. The performance numbers of the F77 Mach 2 stand at 40 bhp and 100 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2024, 13:35 PM IST
TAGS: raptee t30 raptee t30 ultraviolette f77 mach 2 ultraviolette f77 mach 2 electric vehicles EV

