Raptee.HV T30 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Which one should you buy?

Raptee.HV launched its new T30 electric motorbike recently. The EV manufacturer priced the bike at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). For this price and the features it offers, the T30 competes in the premium electric bike segment. In the segment, it competes with a higher priced motorbike from Ultraviolette, the F77 Mach 2 which starts at an introductory price of 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both of these bikes get a similar, full faired design and feature sharp cuts on the body, making the bikes look more aggressive. Let's compare the Raptee.HV T30 with the F77 Mach 2 by Ultraviolette and see how they fare against each other.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Here are five ICE-powered alternatives to consider

Raptee.HV T30 Vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Hardware

The Raptee HV T30 gets a 37 mm inverted forks for front suspension and a rear mono-shock with pre-load adjustment. On the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the front suspension offered is 41 mm inverted forks with preload adjust and the single mono-shock at the rear also with adjustment options.

Both bikes get 320 mm front discs and 230 mm rear discs with dual-channel ABS systems and are built on a steel trellis-frame chassis.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 review: Is it better than its predecessor?

Raptee.HV T30 Vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Features

Feature wise, the Raptee T30 gets a touchscreen TFT display which displays three riding modes- Comfort, Power and Sprint. The display also supports Bluetooth connectivity, remote locking and unlocking and notification alerts. The remote lock/unlock feature can be operated via the company app on the rider's smartphone or even smartwatch.

On the other hand the Ultraviolette offers 10 levels of regen braking (Recon Variant) and a triple-level traction control system. It also gets three riding modes including Glide, Combat and Ballistic. It also gets features such as park assist, charge limit and vacation mode.

Also Read : Raptee.HV launches its first electric bike at ₹2.39 lakh. Check details

Raptee.HV T30 Vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Powertrain and charging

The T30 gets a 72V 5.4 kWh battery pack which produces a total of 29.5 bhp and 70 Nm of torque. It boasts a claimed top speed of 135 kmph and offers a 150 km (claimed) real-world range. For charging, the bike gets an onboard charger with a universal port. This means you don't have to carry a charger around, just the cable and you can charge the T30 at public car charging stations. To juice up fully from 20 per cent, the T30 takes a claimed 36 minutes with a public charger and with the supplied cable which you can plug at a household socket, the bike only takes a claimed 1 hour to get fully charged from 20 per cent.

The Ultraviolette on the other hand gets a 323 km (claimed) range with a top speed of 155 kmph (claimed). Ultraviolette says that the battery pack in this motorbike is one of the largest in the country to be offered on a bike at 10.3 kWh. It takes 5 hours to charge the F77 from 20-80 percent with a standard charger and the boost charger gets the job done in just 2.5 hours. The performance numbers of the F77 Mach 2 stand at 40 bhp and 100 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: