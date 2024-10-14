Raptee.HV launches its first electric bike at 2.39 lakh. Check details

Chennai based electric two wheeler startup, Raptee.HV has launched its debutante product, the Raptee T 30 electric motorcycle. Comparing it to a 250cc-300cc bike, the electric motorcycle has been priced at ₹2.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The e-bike gets four colour options - Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey and Eclipse Black.

The company plans to retail the e-bike in a phased manner starting with Chennai and Bangalore from January. Raptee plans to expand its presence across the metro cities initially during the first year. In addition to retail experience centres, Raptee.HV has come up with a Factory-integrated Experience centre, the “Tech store.HV" at the HQ in Chennai which aims to offer immersive experiences to its customers including a factory tour to show how motorcycles are being built. Furthermore, the company will have a wide range of Direct to Consumer (D2C) offerings.

Raptee T30: Specs and features

Speaking of the Raptee T 30, the e-bike comes with a claimed IDC range of 200 kms while the company claims that the e-bike can cover 150 kms on a single charge in real world conditions. Furthermore, the bike comes with a IP67 rated battery pack.

The key highlight of the bike however is its charging capabilities. Raptee claims that the T 30 is the first electric motorcycle in India to feature CCS2 charging capabilities. What this means is that the bike is capable of charging using standardised AC/DC chargers. Furthermore, the company is offering a battery warranty of eight years or up to 80,000 kms.

In terms of features, the Raptee T 30 gets LED headlights and tail lights with LED DRLs and disc brakes at both the ends. It further gets a digital instrument cluster with a custom-built Operating System, based on an automotive-grade Linux platform.

Jayapradeep Vasudevan, CBO, Raptee.HV, stated that the company further plans to expand the lineup, however initially Raptee does not intend to enter into the commuter segment. He said, “The Indian motorcycle market is twice the size of the scooter market, and the low EV penetration in this larger segment presents a huge opportunity for us to explore. We have a clear strategic roadmap for the next five years and aim to become a significant player in EV industry in the years to come."

