New Nexon.ev helps Tata boost EV sales by 28 per cent

Tata Motors launched the Nexon.ev facelift in September at ₹14.74 lakh
In October, Tata Motors sold 5,465 units of electric vehicles across India
Nearly half of Tata's EV sales came from Nexon.ev, India's best-selling electric SUV
Tata Motors claims the new Nexon.ev will offer range of 465 kms on a single charge
It is an increase of around 28 kms in range compared to the older model
Besides Nexon, Tata also sells two other EVs, which include Tiago and Tigor
Priced from ₹8.69 lakh, the Tiago EV is one of India's most affordable electric cars
The Tigor EV, price from ₹12.49 lakh, is the only sedan in its segment to offer electric version
Tata is also expected to drive in a new electric SUV later this month