New Nexon.ev helps Tata boost EV sales by 28 per cent

Published Nov 01, 2023

Tata Motors launched the Nexon.ev facelift in September at 14.74 lakh

In October, Tata Motors sold 5,465 units of electric vehicles across India 

Nearly half of Tata's EV sales came from Nexon.ev, India's best-selling electric SUV

Tata Motors claims the new Nexon.ev will offer range of 465 kms on a single charge

It is an increase of around 28 kms in range compared to the older model

Besides Nexon, Tata also sells two other EVs, which include Tiago and Tigor

Priced from 8.69 lakh, the Tiago EV is one of India's most affordable electric cars

The Tigor EV, price from 12.49 lakh, is the only sedan in its segment to offer electric version

Tata is also expected to drive in a new electric SUV later this month
