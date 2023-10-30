HT Auto
Tata Punch EV to Mercedes GLE: Five cars expected to debut in November

November could see the arrival of at least five new cars, some of which are also expected to hit Indian roads later. The upcoming cars expected to make debut next month include luxury models like the facelift version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV to potentially India's most affordable electric SUV Tata Punch EV. Some of the models, which are expected to arrive in India at a later date, will also make global debut thsi month. These models include the Skoda Superb sedan as well as one of Renault's flagship SUVs Duster. Here is a quick look at what to expect from these five models and their launch timelines.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2023, 15:07 PM
Tata Punch EV Merc GLE Skoda Superb
Tata Motors is expected to take the covers off the Punch EV, its fourth electric car after Nexon, Tigor and Tiago, next month. Mercedes will introduce the GLE facelift on November 2 while Skoda will reveal the new generation Superb for global markets later in the month.
Tata Punch EV Merc GLE Skoda Superb
Tata Motors is expected to take the covers off the Punch EV, its fourth electric car after Nexon, Tigor and Tiago, next month. Mercedes will introduce the GLE facelift on November 2 while Skoda will reveal the new generation Superb for global markets later in the month.

Tata Punch EV

After launching the Nexon. ev facelift SUV in September, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its smallest electric SUV Punch. The Punch EV has been spotted testing several times ahead of its much-anticipated launch. Tata Motors had earlier confirmed that it will drive in four new EVs by early next year, including the Punch EV. When launched, the Punch EV could become India's most affordable electric SUV.

In terms of changes compared to its ICE avatar, the Punch EV is likely to get a new face with a closed grille, emulating the new design language from the carmaker already revealed in the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs recently. The Punch EV could get a similar vertically stacked headlight unit with an LED projector setup. It is also expected to get a new set of alloy wheels. Tata may also introduce its world-first two-spoke steering wheel with a digital logo which made its debut in the new Nexon.

Mercedes GLE facelift

The German auto giant will see off 2023 with another of its flagship SUVs launching in a new avatar. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the launch of the GLE facelift SUV on November 2. When launched, it will renew its rivalry with the likes of Audi Q7, BMW X5, Volvo XC90 among others in the luxury segment. Among the key changes expected on the latest version of the GLE include a reworked bumper at the front, updated LED headlight and taillight units as well as a new set of alloy wheels. Inside, the interior of the GLE is expected to come with a new steering wheel borrowed from the S-Class. The MBUX system for the new GLE is also likely to get the latest edition. There could be an optional off-road package with the SUV as well.

Mercedes-AMG C43

Besides the new GLE, Mercedes will also bring in another performance car to India with the launch of the AMG 63 on the same day. The sportier version of the C-Class will come powered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the older 3-litre six-cylinder unit. The engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, is capable of generating 397 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes is likely to offer a 48V mild-hybrid technology with the AMG C43 which can offer a bump of 20 bhp and 200 Nm in terms of performance.

Renault Duster

The five-seater compact SUV which once doinated the segment in India is all set to return to the global markets in a new avatar next month. Renault will take the covers off the new Duster SUV, manufactured by its partner Dacia, on November 29. The new generation Duster SUV, based on the carmaker's new CMF-B modular platform, will come with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that can generate 167.6 bhp of power. The French carmaker is expected to relaunch the Duster SUV in India as well. However, it may take a couple of more years before it hits the Indian roads.

Skoda Superb

Skoda has revealed the first set of sketches of the 2023 Superb ahead of its unveiling on November 2. The fourth generation Superb will continue to be based on Skoda's MQB platform. The sketches show that the 2023 Superb will come with the carmaker's new language called Modern Solid. This includes slimmer headlights with Matrix LED technology, striking LED taillights and a wider grille. Under the hood, the new Skoda Superb is likely to be powered by a set of TSI petrol, TDI diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. Skoda is reportedly planning to relaunch the Superb in India soon. However, there is no official timeline when Indian customers can expect the 2023 Superb to hit the roads.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 15:07 PM IST

