Union Budget 2024 to be tabled on July 24. Key expectations for Indian auto inc.

As the new session of the Parliament has commenced, India is preparing for some significant announcements which are expected in the upcoming Union Budget for the current fiscal year. While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented an interim budget earlier this year, there was nothing much for the auto industry there. However, with the full-fledged Union Budget 2024 approaching, the auto industry is seeking some steps that could propel the growth of the sector in the country. Also, the Indian auto industry has been seeking some measures to be taken by the government, which could provide a much-needed breather.

Some of the key demands from the upcoming Union Budget that is scheduled to be tabled on July 24 include continued fiscal support for electric mobility, tax sops for hybrid vehicles etc. Also, bringing petrol and diesel under the GST ambit has remained one of the major demands in the country for many years. It is to be seen whether the Union Budget 2024 addresses these demands or not.

Here is a look at the demands and expectations of the Indian auto industry from the upcoming Union Budget 2024.