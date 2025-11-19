HT Auto
Porsche Cayenne Electric to break cover today: What to expect?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2025, 11:10 am
  • The Porsche Cayenne EV premieres today as the brand’s flagship electric SUV expected to offer 1,000-plus bhp, PPE architecture, wireless charging and a tech-rich interior.

Porsche Cayenne EV
The electric Cayenne is expected to make well over 1,000 bhp and deliver a single-charge driving range just short of the 600 km mark
Porsche Cayenne EV
The electric Cayenne is expected to make well over 1,000 bhp and deliver a single-charge driving range just short of the 600 km mark
The Porsche Cayenne Electric will be unveiled today as the third EV from the German carmaker, to be slotted above the Macan EV as the new flagship electric SUV. Likely to be offered in both regular and Coupe SUV variants, it carries over style cues from the ICE-powered model while bringing a distinctive look to set itself apart. The Cayenne EV is expected to be sold in both RWD and AWD variants and will likely spawn a high-performance Turbo version. With Stuttgart to take the wraps off in a few hours, here is what we expect:

CategoryExpected Details
Global UnveilNov 19
Body StylesStandard SUV & Coupe
PlatformPPE (Premium Platform Electric)
Drivetrain OptionsRWD and AWD expected
Top VariantTurbo
Power Output1,000+ bhp expected
Battery Capacity~113 kWh
Expected Range~600 km (WLTP approx.)
Charging TechWireless inductive charging (11 kW)
Wireless Alignment ToleranceUp to 4 inches
Interior Displays14.25" curved OLED cluster, 12.25" central touchscreen, 14.9" passenger display (optional)
ControlsPhysical HVAC and volume, steering-mounted switches
Comfort & Cabin FeaturesAmbient lighting, surface heating, Mood Modes, storage console
RoofLargest panoramic sunroof on a Porsche, Variable Light Control
Interior MaterialsMagnesium Grey, Lavender, Sage Grey leather; Race-Tex vegan trim
PositioningFlagship EV SUV above Macan Electric

Cayenne EV to make over 1,000 bhp:

Although official specifications remain undisclosed, Porsche has been teasing details about the electric Cayenne, going as far as to claim that it will make over 1,000 bhp in its top-spec Turbo guise. With this, the upcoming SUV is well in contention to become Stuttgart’s most powerful production car, if it can beat the Taycan Turbo GT’s 1,019 bhp.

The Cayenne EV will be built on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture with a new battery design, expected to measure 113 kWh. This should allow for a single-charge range around the 600-km mark, remaining competitive against high-performance electric SUVs.

Wireless battery charging:

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the electric Cayenne is the wireless inductive charging function, with which owners can simply park their car over an 11 kW floor plate to recharge their car without having to plug in. Porsche claims the technology can adapt to up to 4 inches of misalignment between the plate and the receiver unit fitted underneath the front axle.

Tech-rich interiors:

Porsche Cayenne EV
The Cayenne EV features Mood Modes, which coordinate lighting, climate controls, sound, and surface heating to provide the perfect interior ambience
Porsche Cayenne EV
The Cayenne EV features Mood Modes, which coordinate lighting, climate controls, sound, and surface heating to provide the perfect interior ambience

The Cayenne EV presents quite a tech-forward cabin, featuring a dashboard almost completely covered by displays. This is billed as the largest display area ever on a Porsche, with which the driver gets a 14.25-inch curved OLED instrument console with touch controls on the outer edges. This is followed by a 12.25-inch central display that curves down to the centre console and doubles up as the infotainment and the HVAC panel. Buyers can further opt for a 14.9-inch passenger display with in-car entertainment and video streaming.

Also Read : Here's how the Porsche Cayenne Electric's wireless charging works

Creature comforts:

Physical controls are retained for the temperature, fan speed, and volume, with more buttons on the steering wheel, including a drive mode selector. The centre console features ample storage space, while the cabin is kitted out with ambient lighting, surface heating, and Mood Modes.

Porsche is introducing new interior materials with the Cayenne EV, with leather to be offered in new colours such as Magnesium Grey, Lavender and Sage Grey. The carmaker is also offering a vegan Race-Tex interior upholstery with Pepita-print textile as a tribute to older designs. Occupants will be further treated to the largest panoramic glass sunroof ever fitted on a Porsche. It can slide open at the front and comes with Variable Light Control.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2025, 11:10 am IST
