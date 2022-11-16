India's smallest, most affordable EV launched. Here's how much it costs

The Mumbai-based EV startup has launched its first electric car EaS-E which offers a range between 120 kms to 200 kms on a single charge.

Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India. Called the EaS-E, the nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India. PMV Electric has launched the EaS-E at an introductory price of ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers. PMV has already clocked around 6,000 bookings for the EV before the official launch. The EV is now available for booking for an amount of ₹2,000 from the PMV website.

The PMV EaS-E is also the smallest electric car one can buy in the country. It can seat two adults and a child at a time. The vehicle is clearly designed for city usage as it measures 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. Also, the kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kgs.

As far as the looks are concerned, the PMV EaS-E appears quite funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar that stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps and a light bar placed horizontally on the tailgate.

In terms of features, the Eas-E electric car could prove to be bank for the buck. The feature list includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, airbags for occupants as well as seat belts. It also offers different riding modes, feet-free driving, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, access to music control and call control to the connected smartphone.

The PMV offers the EaS-E micro electric car with three battery options. The EV will offer range of up to 200 kms on a single charge. The least that the EV maker is promising is 120-km of range. The EV can recharge fully in not more than four hours. The EaS-E micro car can be charged from any 15A outlet. The manufacturer is also offering a 3 kW AC charger.

The EV offers around 13 hp of maximum power and 50 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a top speed of 70 kmph and claims to clock 0 to 40 kmph in just under 5 seconds.

During the launch, Kalpit Patel, founder and CEO of PMV Electric, said, “The team and I have been very fortunate to have had this opportunity and work on a product that not only pushed our creative and innovative limits to raise the bar but also paved the way to create a new category in the Indian Automotive industry called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), alongside the SUV, Sedan & hatchback categories. We look forward to hitting the production ASAP."

PMV Electric is currently in talks to set up its production facility in Pune along with its partners. It aims to start deliveries of the EV by the middle of next year and conduct test drives for customers as well.

PMV Eas-E currently does not have any rivals in the EV segment in India yet. However, it is likely to take on MG Motor's upcoming Air EV, which will make debut on January 5 next year.

