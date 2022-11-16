HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India's Smallest, Most Affordable Ev Launched. Here's How Much It Costs

India's smallest, most affordable EV launched. Here's how much it costs

The Mumbai-based EV startup has launched its first electric car EaS-E which offers a range between 120 kms to 200 kms on a single charge.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 12:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
PMV Electric has clocked around 6,000 bookings from across the world before its official launch on November 16.
Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India, called the EaS-E.
The nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The PMV EaS-E appears quite funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar that stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps.
The PMV EaS-E is also the smallest electric car one can buy in the country. It can seat two adults and a child at a time.
The micro electric car's feature list includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist.
The PMV EaS-E will offer range of up to 200 kms on a single charge while the least being promised by the EV maker is 120-km of range. The EV can recharge fully in not more than four hours.
The EV offers around 13 hp of maximum power and 50 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a top speed of 70 kmph and claims to clock 0 to 40 kmph in just under 5 seconds.
PMV Electric is currently in talks to set up its production facility in Pune along with its partners. Deliveries are expected to begin by the middle of next year.
PMV Electric has clocked around 6,000 bookings from across the world before its official launch on November 16.
View all Images
Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India, called the EaS-E.
1/8
Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India, called the EaS-E.
The nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/8
The nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India at 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The PMV EaS-E appears quite funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar that stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps.
3/8
The PMV EaS-E appears quite funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar that stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps.
The PMV EaS-E is also the smallest electric car one can buy in the country. It can seat two adults and a child at a time.
4/8
The PMV EaS-E is also the smallest electric car one can buy in the country. It can seat two adults and a child at a time.
The micro electric car's feature list includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist.
5/8
The micro electric car's feature list includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist.
The PMV EaS-E will offer range of up to 200 kms on a single charge while the least being promised by the EV maker is 120-km of range. The EV can recharge fully in not more than four hours.
6/8
The PMV EaS-E will offer range of up to 200 kms on a single charge while the least being promised by the EV maker is 120-km of range. The EV can recharge fully in not more than four hours.
The EV offers around 13 hp of maximum power and 50 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a top speed of 70 kmph and claims to clock 0 to 40 kmph in just under 5 seconds.
7/8
The EV offers around 13 hp of maximum power and 50 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a top speed of 70 kmph and claims to clock 0 to 40 kmph in just under 5 seconds.
PMV Electric is currently in talks to set up its production facility in Pune along with its partners. Deliveries are expected to begin by the middle of next year.
8/8
PMV Electric is currently in talks to set up its production facility in Pune along with its partners. Deliveries are expected to begin by the middle of next year.

Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India. Called the EaS-E, the nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India. PMV Electric has launched the EaS-E at an introductory price of 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers. PMV has already clocked around 6,000 bookings for the EV before the official launch. The EV is now available for booking for an amount of 2,000 from the PMV website.

The PMV EaS-E is also the smallest electric car one can buy in the country. It can seat two adults and a child at a time. The vehicle is clearly designed for city usage as it measures 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. Also, the kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kgs.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

(Also see pics | India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here)

As far as the looks are concerned, the PMV EaS-E appears quite funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar that stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps and a light bar placed horizontally on the tailgate.

In terms of features, the Eas-E electric car could prove to be bank for the buck. The feature list includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, airbags for occupants as well as seat belts. It also offers different riding modes, feet-free driving, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, access to music control and call control to the connected smartphone.

The PMV offers the EaS-E micro electric car with three battery options. The EV will offer range of up to 200 kms on a single charge. The least that the EV maker is promising is 120-km of range. The EV can recharge fully in not more than four hours. The EaS-E micro car can be charged from any 15A outlet. The manufacturer is also offering a 3 kW AC charger.

The EV offers around 13 hp of maximum power and 50 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a top speed of 70 kmph and claims to clock 0 to 40 kmph in just under 5 seconds.

During the launch, Kalpit Patel, founder and CEO of PMV Electric, said, “The team and I have been very fortunate to have had this opportunity and work on a product that not only pushed our creative and innovative limits to raise the bar but also paved the way to create a new category in the Indian Automotive industry called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), alongside the SUV, Sedan & hatchback categories. We look forward to hitting the production ASAP."

PMV Electric is currently in talks to set up its production facility in Pune along with its partners. It aims to start deliveries of the EV by the middle of next year and conduct test drives for customers as well.

PMV Eas-E currently does not have any rivals in the EV segment in India yet. However, it is likely to take on MG Motor's upcoming Air EV, which will make debut on January 5 next year.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: PMV Electric EaS-E Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Honda_City_2_million
Why this Honda City is so special
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city