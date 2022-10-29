HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg's Most Affordable Ev To Launch Next Year In India: Check Details

MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details

MG is already selling ZS EV in the Indian market. They will launch the Indian-spec model of Air EV next year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2022, 15:06 PM
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.

MG Motor India has announced that it will launch its most-affordable electric vehicle in early 2023. It will be based on the Air EV that is already being sold by MG Motor's sibling brand, Wuling. The new EV has been codenamed E230 and has already been unveiled in Indonesia. The manufacturer will tweak the vehicle according to Indian conditions so they have already started testing it on Indian roads.

The manufacturer might change the name of the Air EV when they finally launch it next year. It is based on the Global Small Electric Vehicles (GSEV) platform. The platform can be adapted for multiple body styles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

There will be some India-specific changes to the vehicle. For instance, there could be a battery management system that could handle India's scorching summers and a better climate control unit. The electric hatchback will get a MG badge when it arrives in India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona SUV: Price, range, features compared)

The design of the new affordable electric vehicle is quite funky. The vehicle itself is quite small and is clearly made to do city duties mostly. There are two large doors which should make ingress and egress easier at least for the front occupants.

Up-front there is a full-width light bar and a chrome strip that goes over to the side into the rearview mirrors. In the global market, the Air EV is offered with steel wheels. However, there is a chance that MG might offer alloy wheels or stylized wheels in India. Just like other MG models, the affordable EV is also expected to be loaded with features.

The battery capacity is not yet known. However, it is expected to be around 20 to 25 kWh. The driving range on a single charge should be around 150 km. The power output from the electric motor is expected to be 40 bhp which should be enough for city commutes and duties.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2022, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: MG Air EV electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details
MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details
Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
Lamborghini Urus Performante is all about power and style
Lamborghini Urus Performante is all about power and style
5 things to know about Ola S1 Air
5 things to know about Ola S1 Air
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city