MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details

MG is already selling ZS EV in the Indian market. They will launch the Indian-spec model of Air EV next year.

MG Motor India has announced that it will launch its most-affordable electric vehicle in early 2023. It will be based on the Air EV that is already being sold by MG Motor's sibling brand, Wuling. The new EV has been codenamed E230 and has already been unveiled in Indonesia. The manufacturer will tweak the vehicle according to Indian conditions so they have already started testing it on Indian roads.

The manufacturer might change the name of the Air EV when they finally launch it next year. It is based on the Global Small Electric Vehicles (GSEV) platform. The platform can be adapted for multiple body styles.

There will be some India-specific changes to the vehicle. For instance, there could be a battery management system that could handle India's scorching summers and a better climate control unit. The electric hatchback will get a MG badge when it arrives in India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona SUV: Price, range, features compared)

The design of the new affordable electric vehicle is quite funky. The vehicle itself is quite small and is clearly made to do city duties mostly. There are two large doors which should make ingress and egress easier at least for the front occupants.

Up-front there is a full-width light bar and a chrome strip that goes over to the side into the rearview mirrors. In the global market, the Air EV is offered with steel wheels. However, there is a chance that MG might offer alloy wheels or stylized wheels in India. Just like other MG models, the affordable EV is also expected to be loaded with features.

The battery capacity is not yet known. However, it is expected to be around 20 to 25 kWh. The driving range on a single charge should be around 150 km. The power output from the electric motor is expected to be 40 bhp which should be enough for city commutes and duties.

First Published Date: