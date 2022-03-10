MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona SUV: Price, range, features compared

MG Motor has launched the 2022 ZS EV facelift SUV earlier this week. The new ZS EV, which comes with improved range, will rival against the likes of Hyundai Kona electric SUV.

MG Motor has launched the facelift version of the ZS EV SUV, its only electric offering in India. 2022 MG ZS EV facelift SUV was launched on Monday at a starting price of ₹21.99 lakh. At its price point, the new ZS EV will take on Hyundai Kona SUV, which is also the solo electric offering from the Korean carmaker in the Indian market.

Here is a quick comparison between the two electric SUVs based on price, battery, range, engine performance and features.

2022 MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona price comparison

Both the MG ZS EV facelift and Hyundai Kona electric SUVs start at a price north of the ₹20 lakh mark. Though the EV space in India is currently dominated by Tata Motors' Nexon EV and Tigor EV, MG's ZS EV and Hyundai's Kona are comparable due to their pricing.

2022 MG SZ EV Hyundai Kona ₹ 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards ₹ 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The price of the MG ZS EV facelift SUV starts at21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite being bigger in size, the ZS EV is more affordable than its Korean rival by almost2 lakh. However, the price of the top-spec Exclusive variant of the ZS EV, priced at25.88 lakh (ex showroom), is almost equally more expensive than the top variant of the Kona SUV. The price of Hyundai Kona top variant is23.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona battery, charging and range

MG Motor has added improved battery and range to the facelift version of the ZS EV. It has been in the plans to increase the range of the ZS EV for some time as the carmaker had earlier hinted. The new ZS EV now comes with a claimed range of 461 kms on single charge. It is an improvement of more than 40 kms compared to the previous generation model.

2022 MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Battery capacity (in kW) 50.3 39.2 Charging time (using DC fast charger) 1 hour (up to 80%) 57 minutes (up to 80%) Claimed range in single charge 461 kms 452 kms

The variants of Hyundai Kona SUV available in India have not seen a facelift in recent times. Though the global-spec Kona SUVs have a better range, the Korean electric SUV in India offers a range of more than 450 kms on single charge, slightly less than ZS EV. Though Kona SUV has a smaller battery pack, it is marginally quicker to recharge compared to the ZS EV.

2022 MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona engine and performance

2022 MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Power 176 hp 136 hp Torque 280 Nm 395 Nm

As far as electric motor and performance is concerned, Hyundai Kona outdoes the 2022 MG ZS EV on paper. The Korean electric vehicle generates more power and torque than the ZS EV.

