Planning to buy Vida VX2? Key genuine accessories to buy

The Vida VX2 is a feature-rich, city-focused electric scooter sold through Vida , the dedicated EV wing of Hero MotoCorp . The electric scooter was designed specifically for practical everyday commuting, but it doesn't compromise on features and performance. Sold in two trims: Go and Plus, the electric scooter is priced between ₹78,490 and ₹100,290 (ex-showroom). Besides selling the electric scooter outright, the Vida VX2 is available for sale through a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, which brings down the upfront cost significantly and commands a battery rental on a per-kilometre riding basis.

The Vida VX2 gets a dual removable battery pack setup. The battery packs are available in two different choices: 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh, which promise an IDC range between 92 km and 142 km. The base variant is capable of running at a top speed of 70 kmph, while the top trim runs at 80 kmph top speed.

Hero MotoCorp offers a host of genuine accessories for the Vida VX2. If you are planning to buy the Vida VX2 or already own one, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories available for it.

Vida VX2: Key genuine accessories to buy

Vida VX2: Key genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Cladding ₹ 87 - ₹ 96 Seat cover ₹ 631 - ₹ 806 Body cover ₹ 861 Bungee net ₹ 475 Y-connector ₹ 6,080 Frunk ₹ 400 Pillion backrest ₹ 660 - ₹ 1,500

Hero MotoCorp offers a host of genuine accessories for the Vida VX2. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the electric scooter's body protection level, while some are meant to enhance the practicality, focusing on the riding convenience. However, the scooter doesn't get any accessories that are meant to enhance the VX2's visual appeal. These accessories can be purchased from the online store of the company, or they can be purchased from the authorised dealerships.

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