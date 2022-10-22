HT Auto
Ola S1 Air electric scooter revealed. Lesser range but pocket-friendly price

Ola S1 Air has a smaller battery but is looking to pack a punch through its affordable pricing.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2022, 14:56 PM
Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.
Ola S1 Air electric scooter was revealed on Saturday as the third variant in the S1 series from Ola Electric. It is the most-affordable Ola Electric scooter and while it does have a lesser range than the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, it is primarily targeted at conventional scooters which run on petrol and have a similar price point.

Ola Electric has repeatedly underlined its efforts to not just fight off challenge from an array of electric scooter makers but bring down the dominance of conventional scooters like Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Yamaha Fascino, among others. But while the electric battery means running cost is significantly cheaper, electric scooters are often pricier despite subsidies. This is now what Ola S1 Air is targeting and at 85,000 ( 79,000 for those booking on or before Monday - Diwali), could potentially find far more takers than many other alternatives.

What is the range on the Ola S1 Air electric scooter?

Ola Electric claims that the Ola S1 Air can cover around 100 kms in Eco mode per charge.

What is the battery capacity inside Ola S1 Air electric scooter?

The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack. This is smaller than the 3.97 kWh battery inside the Ola S1 Pro. It takes around 4.5 hours to charge the battery to full. Powering the Ola S1 Air is a 4.5kW motor.

What is the performance credentials of Ola S1 Air electric scooter?

Ola S1 Air has a top speed of 90 kmph. This is significantly less than the top speed of 116 kmph. But the Ola S1 Air claims to go from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.3 seconds which is only slightly longer than the three seconds it takes for the Ola S1 Pro to do the same. The S1 Air though is significantly lighter and weighs 99 kilos. It also gets telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers while drum brakes come on both wheels.

What are the features on the Ola S1 Air electric scooter?

The Ola S1 Air continues to get the same seven-inch TFT display that is found on the S1 Pro. It also packs in reverse button, hill-hold functionality, multiple profile set up and proximity alert. In fact, the just-launched MoveOS.3 will come as standard. The cargo space is slightly less though at 34 litres vis-a-vis 36 litres on the S1 Pro. But it is expected to benefit from a flat floorbed which promises to make keeping additional things easier than on the curved floorboard on the S1 and S1 Pro.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2022, 14:21 PM IST
