Ola Roadster X production begins, deliveries to commence soon

Ola Electric has commenced production of the Roadster X electric motorcycle at their FutureFactory. Few dealerships have also started receiving the units, so it is expected that the deliveries might begin soon.

The Ola Roadster X is offered in three distinct variants, each corresponding to different battery pack options. The available battery pack configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Regardless of the battery pack selected, all variants of the Ola Roadster X are equipped with the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

The base model of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery pack, making it the most economical option in the lineup, priced at ₹74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant offers a range of 140 kilometers on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, with a maximum speed of 105 km/h.

The mid-tier variant features a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is available for ₹84,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). It provides an improved range of 196 kilometers on a full charge compared to the base model. The larger battery allows this variant to achieve 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 118 km/h.

The top-tier model of the Ola Roadster X is powered by a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant boasts the highest capacity battery, offering a range of 252 kilometers on a full charge. It can also accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and has a maximum speed of 118 km/h, which is consistent with the mid-tier variant.

In terms of suspension, the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle features an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both fitted with tubeless tyres. It offers a ground clearance of 180 mm. Each variant of the Ola Roadster X includes a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel, which boasts features such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. All variants are also equipped with brake-by-wire technology, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), over-the-air (OTA) updates, and a complete LED lighting arrangement.

