Ola Electric to launch service subscription plans next week

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric announced on Twitter that they will be launching service subscription plans. The plans will be for their S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters, the brand might also consider the S1 Air. The service subscription plans will be launched next week. As of now, information about the subscription plans is scarce. It is now known what the plans will offer or cover.

Earlier this week, Bhavish also announced that the company will be introducing service desks to their experience centres. The experience centres would be able to service the electric scooters. So, the customers of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters should be able to bring in their scooters and get them serviced. In most cases, they would be able to provide same-day service. The experience centres should get the additional functionalities in the next 30 days.

As of now, the customers need to book an appointment and the scooter is picked up by the technicians of Ola Electric. Once, the service is done then the technicians return the scooter to the owner. When the electric scooters were first launched, Ola Electric said that they will not have physical dealerships and service centres. However, now it seems like they will be slowly opening new service centres. This might be a decision in the right direction as the owners would be able to get their scooter service in just one day.

In other news, Ola Electric is currently working on six new vehicles. There will be a mass-market electric scooter, a premium motorcycle, a mass-market motorcycle, a premium car and a premium SUV and a mass-market car.

The manufacturer also launched the MoveOS 3 for its electric scooters quite recently. Over 90 per cent of scooters have already been upgraded to the third generation of the operating system and Bhavish Aggarwal said that they will be “Moving on to MoveOS 4". So, it seems like Ola Electric will now start working on MoveOS 4.

