New Renault Duster SUV to debut on November 29. Key things to expect
French automobile giant Renault is all set to take wrap off the new Duster SUV on November 29. The compact SUV that has been discontinued from Indian markets after quite a successful run here would make a comeback to the country considering the fact that SUVs are witnessing an ever-increasing demand in the Indian market. Renault has already tasted success with its utility vehicles like Kiger and Triber. Launching the Duster would further benefit the carmaker to boost its sales in India.
The new generation Renault Duster's image has been already leaked online, revealing the car's outline. It comes carrying a bit of resemblance to the original Duster, but the compact SUV has become more stylish and suave. The SUV comes with fresh looks, updated interiors and a new engine under the hood. The SUV has been designed and developed jointly by Renault and its UK partner Dacia.
If Renault brings the new Duster to India, it will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon etc. Here are key things to expect from the new generation Renault Duster SUV.
The new generation Renault Duster gets a fresh design that is significantly different from the original iteration of the SUV. However, some design cues from the original model have been carried into the new generation version. The changes to the new Duster include new horizontal LED headlights, a new radiator grille and a redesigned bumper with updated air intakes. The side profile now comes with more muscle and creases. At the rear, the new Duster gets new Y-shaped light clusters and a sloping rear window with a spoiler.
The new Duster SUV will be based on the French car manufacturer's famous CMF-B platform. The French auto giant uses this same platform for its electric vehicles too. This means the new Renault Duster could come in an internal combustion engine-powered avatar, along with hybrid, CNG versions as well. Also, the CMF-B platform leaves Renault with a choice to even manufacture an electric Duster as well.
The interior of the new generation Renault Duster will also be heavily updated. The SUV will come with new upholstery and a redesigned dashboard among other changes. Expect the new Duster to offer features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system measuring no less than eight inches, a fully digital driver display, a wireless charger for mobile devices, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and wireless connectivity among others.
Under the hood, the new Renault Duster is expected to come with options for both petrol and hybrid powertrain. The automaker may add a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit that is capable of churning out around 130 bhp peak power, while there would be a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain that will kick out 140 bhp peak power. A CNG version could be there as well. Expect both manual and automatic gearbox options to be there.