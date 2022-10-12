HT Auto
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 will come with Party Mode feature: Check details

Ola Electric currently sells S1 and S1 Pro in the Indian market. Apart from, MoveOS 3, they might also launch accessories and a new affordable scooter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 14:37 PM
File photo of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose only.
Ola Electric is preparing to launch the MoveOS 3 for their electric scooters, this Diwali. They have teased a new feature which seems like a party mode as the teaser video shows music playing corresponding to the lights turning on or off. The tweet says “Get ready for a new MoveOS 3 feature that’ll help you get the party started anytime, and anywhere". A similar feature has been spotted on Tesla's electric vehicles as well.

Before this, Ola Electric teased another feature of acceleration sounds. This feature will play a sound of an engine went the scooter is moving. The manufacturer's tweet said “Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up."

(Also read: Ola Electric to release MoveOS 3 on Diwali: Check details)

There are also several other features that Ola Electric promised when their scooters were first launched in the Indian market. Some of them are still not available. For instance, hill hold, voice assist/control, moods, widgets, profiles and calling. Some features that have been spotted on the MoveOS 3's beta version are moods, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, hazard lights and proximity.

Apart from the MoveOS 3, it is expected that Ola Electric will also launch accessories which might include, a centre stand, a footrest, a tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

There are also rumours that Ola Electric is working on a more affordable electric scooter. It will deliver less riding range and will also be less powerful than the rest of the scooters that are currently on sale in the Indian market. Ola's affordable electric scooter can be priced at around 80,000 mark.

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has been teasing something big for its customers, but he has not revealed any details. His tweet said, “Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years. Really excited"

As of now, Ola Electric has the S1 and S1 Pro in their line-up. The S1 costs 99,999 (ex-showroom) whereas the S1 Pro is priced at 1,39,999 (ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 14:37 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Pro S1 Electric vehicles
