Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17

Ola Electric has announced special offers on the S1 Air and S1 Pro as a last push to end the year on a high. The company has announced its ‘Hyper Weekend’ offers that will be available only between December 15-17, 2023, with discounts, benefits and more extending across its electric two-wheeler lineup. The e-scooter maker already announced a ₹20,000 discount on the new Ola S1 X+ for a limited period, bringing the asking price down to ₹89,999 (ex-showroom).
Under ‘Hyper Weekend’, customers planning to buy the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro can avail of an upgrade bonus of up to ₹5,000. Customers buying the S1 Pro will also get a five-year battery promise. Moreover, customers paying via their credit cards and credit card EMIs can avail of discounts of up to ₹5,000. Lastly, Ola is offering other finance options including zero down payment, zero processing fee, and a low interest rate of 6.99 per cent.
The Ola Electric range comprises the S1 X, its most affordable electric scooter priced from ₹89,999 (ex-showroom) onwards. The S1 X is available in three variants - S1 X (2 kWh), S1 X (3 kWh) and S1 X+. The Ola S1 X+ was originally launched with a price tag of ₹1.10 lakh but prices were dropped in early December for a limited period. Deliveries of the S1 X+ have also commenced across the country. Meanwhile, the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 continue to be priced at ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.