Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17

Ola Electric has announced special offers on the S1 Air and S1 Pro as a last push to end the year on a high. The company has announced its ‘Hyper Weekend’ offers that will be available only between December 15-17, 2023, with discounts, benefits and more extending across its electric two-wheeler lineup. The e-scooter maker already announced a 20,000 discount on the new Ola S1 X+ for a limited period, bringing the asking price down to 89,999 (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Dec 2023, 13:25 PM
The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise

Under ‘Hyper Weekend’, customers planning to buy the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro can avail of an upgrade bonus of up to 5,000. Customers buying the S1 Pro will also get a five-year battery promise. Moreover, customers paying via their credit cards and credit card EMIs can avail of discounts of up to 5,000. Lastly, Ola is offering other finance options including zero down payment, zero processing fee, and a low interest rate of 6.99 per cent.

The Ola Electric range comprises the S1 X, its most affordable electric scooter priced from 89,999 (ex-showroom) onwards. The S1 X is available in three variants - S1 X (2 kWh), S1 X (3 kWh) and S1 X+. The Ola S1 X+ was originally launched with a price tag of 1.10 lakh but prices were dropped in early December for a limited period. Deliveries of the S1 X+ have also commenced across the country. Meanwhile, the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 continue to be priced at 1.20 lakh and 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2023, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Electric Ola S1 S1 Pro Ola S1 Air Ola Electric offers
