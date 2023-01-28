Ola Electric launches Ola Care Subscription Plans for customers

Ola Electric has announced two new subscription plans for its customers. There is Ola Care and Ola Care+. These are subscription-based plans which cost ₹1,999 and ₹2,999 respectively. Apart from this, Ola aims to open 200 experience centres across all major cities by the end of January 2023. The manufacturer is also working on new electric vehicles that they will launch in future.

There are various benefits that come with subscription plans. The Ola Care plan includes free labour on service, a theft assistance helpline and roadside and puncture assistance.

Ola Care+ in addition to Ola Care’s benefits include annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables and 24/7 doctor & ambulance service.

Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.

Ola currently serves more than 600 cities via service vans and physical stores. With this, the company ensures faster service than before where most services will be done within a day.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said “Being a customer centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the ‘Ola Care Subscription Plan’, we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after sales service for our customers. The subscription plan offers customers a 360 degree access to our service network which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres."

Ola Electric currently has two electric scooters in its lineup. There is S1 and S1 Pro. The brand revealed a more affordable S1 Air last revealed. The deliveries of the S1 Air could start from April 2023. The brand is also working on six new electric vehicles for the Indian market. There will be a premium motorcycle, a mass-market motorcycle, a premium car, a premium SUV and a mass-market car.

