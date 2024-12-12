Ola Electric Bharat 4680 cells may support Indian startups across sectors: Here’s how

It seems that Ola Electric ’s in house developed cells will not only power the Ola vehicles, but also power tools, medical devices, automotive, drones, consumer electronics from other Indian startups. Ola Electric CEO and Founder, Bhavish Aggarwal took to his social media account, ‘X’, and stated that he plans to offer the Bharat 4680 cells to Indian startups operating in the field of power tools, medical devices, automotive, drones, consumer electronics and others.

Earlier in the month, Aggarwal announced that the Ola S1 Z and the Gig will be the company’s debutante products to use the in-house developed Bharat 4

He said, “Thinking of offering our Bharat Cell for Indian startups building products that need batteries - power tools, medical devices, automotive, drones, consumer electronics etc. Will give free cells for trials, initial scale up. Do share ideas in comments".

Earlier in the month, Aggarwal announced that the Ola S1 Z and the Gig will be the company’s debutante products to use the in-house developed Bharat 4680 cells. The deliveries for the Ola Gig as well as the Ola S1 Z will begin from April 2025. The Bharat 4680 cells were introduced during the company’s ‘Sankalp 2024’ event. These lithium-ion cells are developed in-house and will be produced within the country starting from 2025.

These in house developed cells will be manufactured at the company’s gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. The company had secured 20 GWh (gigawatt hour) allocation under the Indian government’s production linked incentive scheme. Ola Electric had announced its plans to build the 20 GWh capacity in phases, starting with 1.4 GWh in the first phase, which is already completed.

Also Read : Ola S1 Z, Gig to be the first products to use Bharat 4680 cells. Will debut in April 2025

Ola Electric: Bharat 4680 cells

Ola Electric claims that these lithium-ion cells boast cutting-edge technology, providing five times the energy density (275 Wh/kg) than the widely used 2170-format cells in automotive applications.

Also Read : Bhavish Aggarwal test rides the newly launched Ola S1 Z e-scooter. See pics

These cells are further claimed to operate efficiently over a broader temperature range of 10 degree celsius to 70 degree celsius along with providing an extended lifespan with more than 1,000 charge cycles, and support enhanced fast-charging performance, reaching 50 per cent charge within just 13 minutes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: