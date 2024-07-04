The most powerful Defender is here. Check out the new OCTA

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 04, 2024

Land Rover has taken the wraps off the new Defender OCTA, ahead of its public debut at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Defender OCTA is the most extreme and powerful iteration of the Defender, and comes with intense 4x4 capability on the 110 body style 

This is the first model under the new Octa sub-brand for special-edition Defenders and power comes from the 4.4-litre V8 engine tuned for 626 bhp and 750 Nm 

That’s Mercedes-AMG G 63 rivalling power and the Defender OCTA can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed stands at 250 kmph

The Defender OCTA underwent over 13,960 tests of durability and was tested for over 10 lakh km in varying conditions across the world

The new OCTA comes equipped with a 6D Dynamics suspension system from the Range Rover Sport to ensure superior handling 

It gets a longer and tougher wishbones, beefed-up underbody protection and the quickest steering rack of any Defender yet

The Defender OCTA also gets a dedicated off-road launch mode built-in and a bespoke off-road tyre fitted around 20-inch wheels

Prices for the Defender OCTA have been revealed for India and start from 2.65 crore, while the Edition One will be priced at 2.85 crore (ex-showroom) 
