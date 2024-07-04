The most powerful Defender is here. Check out the new OCTA

Land Rover has taken the wraps off the new Defender OCTA, ahead of its public debut at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed
The Defender OCTA is the most extreme and powerful iteration of the Defender, and comes with intense 4x4 capability on the 110 body style
This is the first model under the new Octa sub-brand for special-edition Defenders and power comes from the 4.4-litre V8 engine tuned for 626 bhp and 750 Nm
That’s Mercedes-AMG G 63 rivalling power and the Defender OCTA can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed stands at 250 kmph
The Defender OCTA underwent over 13,960 tests of durability and was tested for over 10 lakh km in varying conditions across the world
The new OCTA comes equipped with a 6D Dynamics suspension system from the Range Rover Sport to ensure superior handling
It gets a longer and tougher wishbones, beefed-up underbody protection and the quickest steering rack of any Defender yet
The Defender OCTA also gets a dedicated off-road launch mode built-in and a bespoke off-road tyre fitted around 20-inch wheels
Prices for the Defender OCTA have been revealed for India and start from ₹2.65 crore, while the Edition One will be priced at ₹2.85 crore (ex-showroom)