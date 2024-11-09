HT Auto
Oben Rorr Ez: This Electric Bike Gets A Driver Alert System At 89,999. Check Out Other Key Features

Oben Rorr EZ: This electric bike gets a driver alert system at 89,999. Check out other key features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM
The Oben Electric Rorr EZ, priced at ₹89,999, is a city-focused electric motorcycle with up to 175 km range, fast-charging and advanced safety features.
Oben Rorr EZ is an electric commuter motorcycle that is available for booking at ₹2,999.
Oben Rorr EZ is an electric commuter motorcycle that is available for booking at ₹2,999.

Oben Electric has launched the Rorr EZ, its latest electric motorcycle designed for urban commuting. Priced at an introductory 89,999, the Rorr EZ promises an easy and smooth ride for daily city travel. Here are the five highlight features of the new product:

1 Battery

The Rorr EZ stands out with its patented LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology which promises 50 per cent better temperature resistance and claims double the lifespan of conventional batteries. This makes the Rorr EZ highly reliable in India’s varying climate. The Rorr EZ is available in three battery capacities including 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh. The Rorr EZ offers riders flexibility in power and range with the top variant reaching up to 175 km (IDC) on a single charge.

2 Performance

The Rorr EZ gets a top speed of 95 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The scooter gets a torque of 52 Nm which is particularly helpful in stop-and-go traffic situations. It also features fast-charging capability allowing riders to charge up to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

3 Design

The Rorr EZ’s design aesthetic combines modern design with neo-classic touches. The bike gets a classic-looking headlamp with a body that gives Cyberpunk-type appeal. At the front of the bike the suspension is telescopic forks and the rear end gets a suspended look with the mono-shock suspension setup. The Rorr EZ will be available in four colours namely Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

4 Technology

Oben Electric has included three drive modes — Eco, City and Havoc letting riders adjust their experience according to their needs. Eco mode prioritises battery life while Havoc unlocks the full performance for a spirited ride. The two-wheeler also features a colour LED display that provides essential information. Safety is also kept in check with features like geofencing, UBA (Unified Braking Assistance), theft protection and DAS (Driver Alert System).

Oben Rorr Ez (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr EZ
BatteryCapacity Icon4.4 kWh Range Icon175 km
₹89,999
Oben Rorr (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr
BatteryCapacity Icon4.4 kWh Range Icon187 km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Pro (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon101 km
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Emote Electric Surge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emote Electric Surge
Range Icon100 km
₹ 1 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹89,999
5 Pricing and warranty

The Oben Rorr EZ is priced at 89,999. Oben Electric is making the Rorr EZ accessible with flexible financing options starting at 2,200 per month on EMI. 

Customers can also utilise after-sales service through Oben Care which includes comprehensive warranty packages up to 5 years or 75,000 km. The manufacturer is expanding its showroom presence across India with 60 new stores planned in key cities apart from the showrooms already present in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur and Kerala.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: oben oben rorr ez rorr EZ

