Oben Rorr electric bike launched in Pune, first 100 customers get a price cut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jul 2024, 22:02 PM
  • The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is priced at 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) for the first 100 buyers in the city.
The Oben Rorr gets a ₹21,000 discount for the first 100 residents of Pune

Oben Electric has expanded its operations in Pune with its new dealership and as part of an introductory offer, the Bengaluru-based start-up is offering a special price on the Rorr electric motorcycle. The Oben Rorr is priced at 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) for the first 100 buyers in the city. That’s 21,000 less than its standard retail price of 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Oben Electric Pune Dealership

The price drop is similar to the one announced for Delhi earlier this year when the company announced its first dealership in the national capital. The new showroom in Pune also includes a service centre. This is the first of the six dealerships and service centres planned by Oben Electric in the city that will open by the end of this year.

Oben has inaugurated its first showroom in Pune with two more outlets planned in the city by the end of the year

Commenting on the launch, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO - Oben Electric, said, “The Oben Rorr represents our commitment to excellence and innovation in the electric vehicle sector. With its design, development, and manufacturing all rooted in India, we are proud to deliver a product that truly embodies the spirit of 'Make in India.' Our strategic decision to open showrooms in key cities like Pune, known for its vibrant youth culture and forward-thinking populace, underscores our mission to lead the way in sustainable mobility. Building a successful presence in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala and now in Pune, we are rapidly expanding our footprint nationally to cater to the growing demand for high-performance electric motorcycles. We are confident that this showroom will not only meet the needs of Pune's tech-savvy riders but also foster a community dedicated to sustainable transportation solutions."

Oben Rorr Specifications

The Rorr was first launched in March 2022 and sales were initially limited to its home market Bengaluru. The company is now expanding its presence to new cities under an aggressive expansion plan this year. The Oben Rorr is powered by an 8 kW (10.7 bhp) mid-drive motor with a range of 187 km (IDC) on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 100 kmph. The Rorr has a charging time of just two hours using a standard 15-amp plug, which is one of the biggest highlights of the e-bike.

Oben Electric now has eight showrooms across the country with outlets in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Trivandrum and more. The company plans to open 50 showrooms across the country by the end of the year.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2024, 22:02 PM IST
