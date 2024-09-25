Oben Rorr e-motorcycle gets discounts of up to 60,000 for Dussehra

The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle has received special offers and benefits for the auspicious occasion of Dussehra next month. Under the new nationwide festive campaign, Oben Electric is offering benefits of up to ₹60,000 along with several other offers and gifts for customers. The festive offers will be available from September 29 onwards and will remain until October 12, 2024.

If you were considering getting the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle, now would be a good time with discounts worth ₹60,000 up for grabs, apart from a

Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Offers

The Oben Rorr is now available with a flat ₹30,000 discount and now retails at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also offering an extended five-year warranty and a chance for customers to win an iPhone 15, iPad Mini and Sony headphones.

The electric two-wheeler start-up will also host a special ‘Dussehra Dhamaal Day’, wherein customers will be able to win up to ₹60,000 in total savings on the Rorr bringing the purchase price down to ₹90,000, according to the company. The special event will be held on October 6 at its dealerships in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune.

Also Read : Oben to launch 4 new electric two-wheelers by March 2025

Few design cues of the Oben Rorr do resemble a new-retro cafe racer.

Speaking about the new offers, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO - Oben Electric, said, “At Oben Electric, we are always looking for ways to bring more value to our customers, and the Dussehra Festive Offer is our way of celebrating this joyous season with the people who are driving India’s transition to electric mobility. We aim to make our electric motorcycle a superior choice in performance, safety, and sustainability. This festive season, we’re excited to provide enticing discounts and offers, to ensure that more customers can experience the reliability and quality of Oben Electric’s innovative EV motorcycle."

Also Read : Oben Rorr review: Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle

The festive offers follow Oben Electric’s expansion spree from earlier this year. The company expanded operations to Pune, Delhi, and Kerala, beyond its home market Bengaluru. It also slashed prices in the respective markets for customers to mark its arrival. The special offers should certainly bring more footfalls to Oben’s showrooms this festive season.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: