In pics: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 debuts, pays homage to this WW2 bike

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 has debuted at the EICMA 2024, as the iconic motorcycle manufacturer's first-ever electric bike. Also, this is India's first-ever in the segment. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 not only showcased what the first electric bike from the two-wheeler major will be like, but also marked the debut of the Flying Flea sub-brand of the company, which will spawn more electric motorcycles.