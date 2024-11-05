In pics: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 debuts, pays homage to this WW2 bike
- Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle comes inspired by the World War II era Flying Flea bike.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 has debuted at the EICMA 2024, as the iconic motorcycle manufacturer's first-ever electric bike. Also, this is India's first-ever in the segment. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 not only showcased what the first electric bike from the two-wheeler major will be like, but also marked the debut of the Flying Flea sub-brand of the company, which will spawn more electric motorcycles.
The retro-themed Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is being positioned as an urban electric motorcycle but also can be taken out of the city. However, Royal Enfield clearly says that this motorcycle is not meant to be used for long-distance touring, unlike the company's petrol-powered retro motorcycles for which the brand is known for globally.
The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric bike has been built around an aluminium chassis and between this frame is a magnesium battery casing. The motorcycle manufacturer claims that this magnesium casing has been used for better cooling of the battery pack and it will also save weight along with the aluminium frame, ensuring better efficiency from the EV.
The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle gets a circular full TFT instrument cluster that shows a host of ride data. This instrument cluster can be connected to the smartphone applications via Bluetooth. The Flying Flea C6 comes equipped with a traction control system and also cornering ABS, making it the first ever Royal Enfield to get these modern safety features.
Royal Enfield has not revealed the performance figures of Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle. However, expect it to promise decent range on a single charge, but that would be apt for city commuting, not for highway riding. Also, expect this bike to be priced at a hefty amount being a premium EV.
First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 12:44 PM IST
