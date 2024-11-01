More affordable Oben Rorr EZ commuter electric commuter to launch on November 7

Bengaluru-based Oben Electric has dropped the teaser for its next electric motorcycle, the new Rorr EZ. The upcoming Oben Rorr EZ has been confirmed for launch on November 7, 2024, and as the name suggests, it will be a more affordable electric commuter motorcycle based on the Oben Rorr. The Rorr EZ will be the first of four new electric two-wheelers Oben Electric will launch by March 2025.

The new Oben Rorr EZ promises to “challenge the status quo" in the electric mobility segment. The company has kept the details under wraps but the teaser hints at a design similar to the Rorr including the round headlamp, slim telescopic forks and shrouds around the faux tank exterior.

Oben Rorr EZ: What To Expect?

Oben has confirmed that the new Rorr EZ will use high-performance LFP battery technology. The company has been developing its own systems including critical components such as batteries, motors, vehicle control units, and fast chargers. The manufacturer has also announced that it will extend the ‘Oben Care’ after-sale support to the Rorr EZ customers for a “seamless ownership journey."

The Oben Rorr is powered by an 8 kWh battery pack promising 187 (IDC) range. The model has a top speed of 100 kmph

We reckon the upcoming Oben Rorr EZ will be a more cost-effective version based on the Rorr. Expect both models to share several cycle parts to keep overall costs low, while the motor could be detuned to address commuter requirements. Moreover, the Rorr EZ could get a smaller-capacity battery pack to keep costs low. It’ll be interesting to see if the Rorr EZ continues to get the homegrown fast-charging tech that incorporates an onboard charger on the Rorr and can charge the battery up to 80 per cent in a claimed 2 hours using a standard 15-amp socket.

Oben Rorr Specifications

The Oben Rorr packs an 8 kW (10.7 bhp) mid-drive motor powered by a 4.4 kWh battery pack with a range of 187 km (IDC) on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 100 kmph and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds. Other features include ride vitals, remote diagnostics, geofencing, driver alert system, and more. The e-bike has a ground clearance of 200 mm and a water-wading capacity of 230 mm. The Oben Rorr is priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), so expect prices close to ₹1 lakh with the Rorr EZ.

The Rorr EZ comes as Oben Electric is aggressively expanding. The electric two-wheeler player plans to open 50 outlets nationwide by the end of this year. It currently has its presence in several major metros, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Trivandrum, Pune, and more.

