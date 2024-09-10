HT Auto
Oben Electric to launch 4 new electric two-wheelers by March 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM
  • The upcoming Oben Electric electric motorcycles will be more affordable offerings than Oben Rorr.
Oben Rorr Delhi Showroom
Oben Rorr Delhi Showroom
Oben Electric plans to launch four new electric two-wheelers in India over the next six months, the company has stated in a release. The Bengaluru-based EV startup that sells Oben Rorr electric motorcycle, which is priced at 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), aims to cater a diverse range of customers' requirements as well as tap more than two-thirds of the electric motorcycle market with these upcoming models. The EV maker further stated that the upcoming electric two-wheelers will be launched at different price points, ranging between 60,000 and 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The EV startup didn't reveal the product details and their specifications. However, the company claimed that this strategic move is aimed at offering affordable and high-performance electric two-wheelers tailored to diverse consumer preferences across segments. "Oben Electric is gearing up for its next phase of growth. As part of this, the company plans to launch four new electric two-wheelers over the next six months, with prices starting as low as 60,000 and going up to 150,000," the two-wheeler maker said in the release.

Watch: Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review

Speaking about the upcoming products, Oben Electric Founder and CEO Madhumita Agrawal said that the new models will help the company to take a major step toward unlocking the full potential of the EV market and making electric mobility accessible to all. “With the right products and infrastructure, we can facilitate the transition from ICE to EVs with ease. We are committed to building electric vehicles that address the demand for sustainable, cost-effective and locally manufactured solutions," she further added.

The more affordable electric two-wheelers from Oben Electric will be powered by advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology to achieve more durability and extended lifespan, claimed the company in its release.

In addition to new models, the company is also expanding its presence across India and is to open over 60 new showrooms across 12 major cities by the end of this year. This expansion will provide enhanced access to after-sales support and service centres, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for its growing customer base, it added.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 06:58 AM IST
