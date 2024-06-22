Check out Ola Electric's electric bikes launch timeline

Ola Electric is gearing up to launch their first electric motorcycle in the first half of fiscal year 2026.
The information was revealed in a filing with SEBI
Ola Electric, the current leader in the Indian electric two-wheeler market with over 52 per cent market share (as per vahaan portal)
Ola commenced delivery of the Ola S1 X+ in December 2023
They plan to begin delivering the Ola S1 X (2 kWh) and the Ola S1 X (3 kWh) by the first half of Fiscal 2025
There are four electric motorcycles that Ola has showcased.
There is Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser
Electric scooters are experiencing a boom in the Indian market, but electric motorcycles remain a niche space with limited options from a few startups.
The manufacturer has fileddesign patents for the Roadster
So, there is a possibility that the first motorcycle to come from the manufacturer will be the Roadster.