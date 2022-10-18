HT Auto
New Ola Electric S1 variant may be the most affordable in lineup, wage price war

Sources tell HT Auto that the upcoming Ola Electric scooter is targeting popular petrol-powered scooters in terms of pricing.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 09:25 AM
File photo showing part of the manufacturing process for electric scooters inside Ola Futurefactory.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had recently dropped hints that his company is working on a new product that is aimed at further challenging petrol-powered scooter models on Indian roads. The official launch of what is likely to be another variant of the S1 electric scooter has been confirmed for later this month and HT Auto has now learnt that the said product may just also be the company's most affordable.

Ola Electric currently offers S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter models which start at around 1 lakh mark. Sources tell HT Auto that the upcoming product from the company may be priced significantly lower at around 80,000. The company is reportedly targeting not just its electric rivals but petrol-powered alternatives that have a lower price point at present than most electric two-wheeler models available.

HT Auto has also learnt that the new Ola S1 variant will get significant design changes to set it apart from the existing models in the Ola Electric lineup, while also getting a new suspension.

The new Ola Electric scooter, however, may continue to be loaded with features and come with the company’s proprietary MoveOS platform. The unveiling of this product is likely to take place on the occasion of Diwali.

Ola rode out the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in August of 2021 with prices starting at around 1 lakh. The S1 is the more affordable option at present and packs in almost all the features that the S1 Pro boasts of while cutting back on some of the performance credentials. The models now come with a capable 5.5kW electric motor and the claimed or certified range under test conditions is at somewhere between 170 kms and 180 kms per charge.

The upcoming Ola Electric offering though could potentially be a gamechanger as it may the price game rather than battle in the range and feature wars. Sources say that the aim is to attack the popularity of models such as Honda Activa which are sold for anywhere between 70,000 and 80,000. With incentives in place, the upcoming Ola Elecric product may well undercut the many of the petrol-powered options even though the range may not be as much as that of its older siblings.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Electric scooter Honda Activa
