Tesla's most affordable EV won't be a new model, but a stripped-down Model Y

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the long-rumoured affordable electric car from the brand will not come as a brand new model, but a stripped-down version of the Model Y crossover, which was launched in India earlier this month. Tesla CEO confirmed this during a shareholders' call, following the company's first build in June and a planned launch later this year.

The most affordable Tesla EV has remained one of the most discussed topics in the world automotive community. Making it more topical are the slumping sales numbers of the automaker. In the recent past, Tesla has been sailing through troubled waters. This has made the case for a more affordable Tesla EV stronger. The auto company already revealed it is planning to launch an affordable electric vehicle. Now, Musk's confirmation has ended months of speculation.

It was widely speculated that Tesla would unveil its most affordable electric car in the first half of 2025. However, that didn't materialise. Now, with Musk's confirmation, it seems the unveiling is likely to take place later this year. However, Tesla has not revealed any specific timeframe. Also, this follows the cancellation of two cheaper projects, NV91 and NV92, in early 2024, as Tesla shifted focus to utilise underused Model 3 and Model Y production lines amid demand challenges.

A stripped-down Tesla Model Y: Why is it important for India?

The upcoming most affordable Tesla EV is expected to come with a less premium interior. It will come sans the luxuries such as rear screens and use cheaper materials. aligning with the EV manufacturer's strategy to boost sales without investing in new architecture. Such cost-cutting moves will help Tesla reduce the cost of the electric car significantly.

While globally, Tesla has been witnessing a slowdown in its sales numbers, even in China, India could play a key role in boosting the carmaker's retail figures. In that case, the new affordable Tesla could be the OEM's best bet to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's electric car market.

Tesla has already started business operations in India. The OEM launched its first showroom in Mumbai and is gearing up to launch another in Delhi. The Model Y is currently being offered in the Indian market as a CBU product. Expect the upcoming affordable model to be introduced to the Indian market as well when Tesla launches it.

