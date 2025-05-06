MG M9 Limousine bookings open at 51,000

JSW MG Motor India has commenced bookings for the M9 electric limousine in the Indian market. The token amount has been set to ₹51,000. The M9 was initially presented in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This electric limousine will be available for purchase through newly established MG Select dealerships, which will also sell the Cyberster .

JSW MG Motor India has started bookings for the M9 electric limousine with a token of ₹ 51,000. The M9 features a 90 kWh battery offering 500 km range, luxurious interiors, and advanced amenities, including a dual-pane sunroof and individual entertainment screens for rear passengers.

What is the battery and range of the MG M9?

MG Motor is poised to launch the M9 electric MPV, which boasts a remarkable 90 kWh battery pack. This vehicle is anticipated to offer a range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge. MG states that the battery can be fully recharged from a 5 per cent level in 8.5 hours when using an 11 kW charger. Furthermore, it is equipped with DC fast charging capabilities, enabling the battery to charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

What are the motor specifications of the MG M9?

The electric motor produces a power output of 241 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

The second row occupants are treated with plush ottoman seats offering heating, cooling and massage functionalities. The three-zone climate control and massage modes can be configurable via the touchscreen on the handrails.

What is the top speed of the MG M9?

The M9 EV is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

How is the interior design and features of the MG M9?

The interior of the MG M9 electric MPV is designed for luxury, featuring ottoman seats in the second row. These seats are equipped with various amenities, including heating, cooling, and massage options. The vehicle provides a three-zone climate control system, which is managed through a touchscreen panel located on the handrail. This same display also allows users to adjust the massage settings. Additionally, the rear seats are fitted with individual entertainment screens. To enhance the sense of space within the EV, MG Motor has incorporated a dual-pane sunroof.

The front row features a streamlined dashboard that includes two distinct screens dedicated to infotainment and driving information. Climate control and additional functions are accessible via touch buttons located beneath the infotainment display. Both front seats are equipped with ventilation and electronic adjustment capabilities. The elevated center console accommodates two cupholders, a wireless charging pad, and storage space beneath the armrest.

